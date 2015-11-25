(Updates throughout)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON Nov 25 German two- and five-year
government bond yields hit new lows on Wednesday after a report
that European Central Bank officials are considering options to
stagger charges on banks hoarding cash or to buy more debt ahead
of next week's ECB meeting.
The central bank is widely expected to cut its deposit rate
on Dec. 3 and possibly expand its asset-purchase programme to
lift inflation and growth in the euro area.
Central bank officials are considering options such as
introducing a two-tier penalty charge on banks that park money
with the ECB to snapping up the bonds of towns and regions,
according to officials who spoke to Reuters.
Officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said even
buying rebundled loans at risk of non-payment had been discussed
in preparatory meetings, although such a radical step is highly
unlikely for now.
Two-year German yields fell as low as minus
0.403 percent, while five-year yields dropped as
low as minus 0.183 percent. They were down 3-4 basis points on
the day.
Richard McGuire, a senior fixed income analyst at Rabobank
in London, said the article was notable on two fronts.
"It alluded to the ECB possibly buying bundles of loans and
while this is radical and something that we don't envisage, the
fact this is being entertained suggests we could see something
aggressive next week," he said.
"The tiering of the deposit rate ... reflects that the ECB
is considering an aggressive deposit rate cut, hence the need to
mitigate the impact."
German Bund yields fell 3.5 basis points to
0.46 percent - their lowest level in almost a month.
Yields across the euro zone were down sharply, with Portugal
leading the pack after the appointment of Socialist Antonio
Costa as prime minister ended a long political impasse and
ensured a 10-year bond auction went smoothly. Portuguese yields
were down 12 basis points at 2.41 percent.
Euro zone money markets are fully pricing in a
cut of at least 10 basis points in the deposit rate to -0.30
percent next month and a further 10 bps cut within a year.
"As is always the case with the ECB, garnering support for
further stimulus measures is technically and politically
challenging and is invariably agreed on only at the eleventh
hour," said Nicholas Spiro, managing director at Spiro Sovereign
Strategy.
"Draghi has raised expectations too high and is once again
facing the familiar dilemma of crafting a package of measures
that is both credible and palatable to the Germans."
The ECB said on Wednesday it will frontload its bond
purchases between Nov. 27 and Dec. 21 to offset a suspension of
the programme over the holiday period, offering additional
support to markets over the coming weeks.
GERMAN AUCTION
Germany sold 2.08 billion euros of 10-year bonds at an
auction that saw poor demand.
The country's finance agency said the Bund auction attracted
bids worth less than the amount on offer, making the sale
technically uncovered. It was the eleventh uncovered German bond
auction this year and the sixth in the 10-year Bund.
Such auctions are not uncommon in Germany, where debt sales
usually depend on investor interest on that particular day.
"Technically uncovered Bund auctions are now a familiar
event and the tone in the market remains bullish," said
Rabobank's McGuire.
Italy sold 1 billion euros of inflation-linked bonds
maturing in 2023 and 2032 and Portugal sold almost 1 billion
euros of 10-year bonds.
