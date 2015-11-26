(Refiles to correct typographical error in headline)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Nov 26 Short-term euro zone interest
rates fell to record lows on Thursday as markets interpreted a
European Central Bank debate about two-tier deposit rates as
signalling an aggressive cut was on the cards.
Overnight bank-to-bank Eonia lending rates
dated for the ECB's Dec. 3 meeting fell below minus 0.28
percent, reflecting expectations the bank could cut the deposit
rate to as low as minus 0.35 percent, from the current minus
0.20 percent.
But the Eonia pricing could also imply the market expects a
two-tier deposit rate of minus 0.20 percent and minus 0.50
percent, some analysts say.
Euro zone central bank officials told Reuters the ECB was
considering a split-level deposit rate based on the amount of
cash banks deposit with the ECB.
Such a measure would reduce the impact of negative deposit
rates on the banking system, particularly on banks in Germany
and France, which keep more cash with the ECB.
The debate suggests ECB policymakers are looking for ways to
cut deposit rates as much as possible while limiting the pain on
banks, market players say.
Before the Reuters report, money markets were pricing in
only a 12.6 basis point cut, and now they are expecting rates to
fall by 15.3 bps, according to Rabobank estimates.
"A dual deposit rate would allow the governing council to be
more aggressive with rate cuts," Citi strategists said in a
note.
ECB easing expectations pushed euro zone bond yields 1-2 bps
lower, with German five-year yields hitting new
record lows of -0.196 percent and two-year yields
hovering just above lows of -0.418 percent.
German bonds with maturities of up to seven years carried
negative yields and those with maturities out to September 2020
traded below the ECB's current -0.20 percent deposit rate.
Ten-year Bund yields were down 1 basis point
at 0.465 percent and Citi strategists expect them to find
"equilibrium" around 0.20 percent.
Assuming banks would be charged one rate on half of their
deposits and another rate on the other half, the cost for the
banking system in a -0.2/-0.5 percent deposit rate scheme would
be similar to the -0.35 percent currently priced in, said
UniCredit rate strategist Elia Lattuga.
"But the impact on rates would be larger," he said,
explaining that if the amount of excess cash charged at -0.5
percent was sizeable enough, that rate could become the new
benchmark for money market rates.
Societe Generale strategists also expect money market rates
to fall towards the lower deposit rate, but they expect the
spread between Eonia rates and the lower bound to be wider than
the current spread between them and the single deposit rate.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson and
Richard Balmforth)