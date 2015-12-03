LONDON Dec 3 Short-term German yields were
pinned near record lows in deep negative territory on Thursday,
with financial markets expecting ECB President Mario Draghi to
go all out on inflation with a package of rate cuts and
ramped-up bond buying.
Draghi, who has a reputation of promising big and delivering
even more, has all but committed to action, leaving investors
guessing only on the combination of measures and their
aggressiveness.
Money markets are pricing in a cut of at least 10 basis
points in the European Central Bank's deposit rate to minus 30
basis points, while economists in a Reuters poll expect an
increase in asset buying to 75 billion euros a month from 60
billion euros.
Other options include the introduction of a two-tier deposit
rate system, extending the quantitative programme (QE) beyond
September 2016, expanding the pool of eligible assets to include
municipal debt and even - a long shot - non-performing loans.
With a comprehensive package already in the price, investors
are wondering whether Draghi could disappoint for a change, but
they are not willing to bet on it.
The below-forecast November inflation data which came at 0.1
percent turned many doubters into believers and short-term
German yields hit new record lows on Wednesday.
KBC strategist Piet Lammens expects a 10 bps cut in the
deposit rate and an extra 20 billion euros a month of QE. He
labels his estimate "conservative."
"Draghi until now has always exceeded expectations and in
this context, we are a bit uneasy with our projection," Lammens
said. "On the other hand he has never massaged the market as he
had done this time ... so he may do less."
German two-year yields were up by less than a
basis point at minus 0.426 percent, having hit an all-time low
of minus 0.434 percent on Wednesday. Five-year yields
were below the deposit rate at minus 0.206 percent
and less than 2 basis points away from their trough.
About one trillion euros of euro zone government bonds, or
about a fifth of the entire market, trades below the ECB's
deposit rate.
Ten-year Bund yields were up 1 basis point at
0.485 percent. Most 10-year yields in the euro zone were less
than 10 basis points away from their lowest levels since May.
"Draghi should still manage to beat expectations while also
leaving the door open for even more stimulus," said Commerzbank
rate strategist David Schnautz, who expects deposit rates at
minus 0.40 percent, a QE expansion by 20 billion as well as
changes to the composition and duration of the programme.
Bloomberg reported on Wednesday the ECB will cut its 2017
inflation forecast to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent, a similar
move to that projected in a Reuters poll.
The ECB's target of just below 2 percent is still considered
out of reach for the foreseeable future. A key market measure of
long-term inflation expectations, the five-year, five-year
breakeven forward, is just below 1.80 percent. The measure
, which shows where markets expect 2025 inflation
forecasts to be in 2020, usually trades above 2 percent when
investors expect the inflation to be on target.
While ECB is ready to ease, the U.S. Federal Reserve is seen
as almost certain to hike rates at its Dec. 15-16 meeting. Fed
Chair Janet Yellen said she was "looking forward" to the first
such move in a decade.
At 139 basis points, the gap between German and U.S.
two-year yields is at its widest since 2006. Yellen speaks again
on Thursday and investors want to see her reaction to the ECB
measures.
"The ECB also faces the risk that an overfulfilment (of
market expectations) could prompt the Fed to defer its planned
rate lift-off," said Norbert Wuthe, senior analyst at Bayerische
Landesbank.
Spain and France issue bonds later in the day.
