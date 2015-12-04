* 10-year US/Bund yield spread at tightest since late Oct

* Oil, inflation expectations fall as OPEC agrees to up limit

* U.S. Treasury yields fall even with solid jobs report (Updates prices)

By Dhara Ranasinghe and John Geddie

LONDON, Dec 4 The gap between 10-year U.S. and German bond yields narrowed to its tightest in more than a month on Friday, as investors bet that a divergence in monetary policy between the ECB and U.S. Federal Reserve may be less stark than anticipated.

Euro zone bond yields have fallen sharply in recent weeks on talk of further stimulus from the European Central Bank, at a time when speculation about a December rate hike from the Fed has underpinned higher U.S. yields.

The ECB on Thursday extended its asset-purchase programme by six months and cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.30 percent. But the measures fell well short of the aggressive easing many investors had hoped for from ECB President Mario Draghi, who has over-delivered in the past.

As a result, euro zone money markets are not pricing in any further cuts in the ECB's deposit rate in the near future.

"What you need to consider is that nothing has changed in terms of what the Fed is expected to do," said Rabobank fixed income strategist Matthew Cairns.

"What has changed and impacted the Eonia (money) market is the vast difference in ECB rate expectations this time yesterday versus where we are today, and that has impacted the divergence or spread between the U.S. and Europe."

Yields on German 10-year yields climbed 6 basis points on Friday, rising above 0.70 percent for the first time in 2-1/2-months. They stood at around 0.50 percent before the ECB meeting.

U.S. Treasury yields fell, despite a solid employment report that appeared to set the seal on an interest rate increase later in the year.

But with sliding oil prices exerting strong deflationary pressure, news that OPEC plans to maintain its production near record highs has clouded the future path of interest rates in the world's largest economy.

After all that, the gap between 10-year U.S. and German yields stood at about 160 bps -- its tightest since late October.

"The rate cut yesterday was a disappointment but the view that there would be sustained divergence between the Fed and the ECB -- and by that I mean another cut by the ECB next year and Fed hikes next year -- has been priced out," said ING senior rates strategist Martin Van Vliet.

Strategists at ABN AMRO were starting to have second thoughts on their bold call on the yield gap hitting 200 bps.

"We thought the ECB would pull the trigger and come out with a broad package of measures. It will be very difficult now to see the light of day for a 200 basis point spread," its senior fixed income strategist Kim Liu said.

Disappointment in the ECB's stimulus package, combined with the falling oil price, also saw investors scale back their expectations for long-term inflation in the euro zone.

The five-year/five-year breakeven forward, one of the ECB's favoured gauges of inflation expectations, fell below 1.70 percent for the first time since mid-October having traded above 1.80 percent before Thursday's meeting.

The measure shows where markets see 2025 inflation forecasts in 2020. The high so far this year was about 1.86 percent. (Editing by Catherine Evans)