* German yields edge down after two days of sharp rises
* ECB president's dovish hints reassure shaken investors
* Sliding crude prices cloud inflation expectations
By John Geddie
LONDON, Dec 7 A sell-off in euro zone bond
yields kicked into reverse on Monday as oil prices tumbled close
to 2015 lows and ECB president Mario Draghi said he stood ready
to deploy further stimulus to achieve the central bank's
inflation target.
German 10-year bond yields -- the bloc's benchmark -- have
risen around 20 basis points since Draghi announced a package of
stimulus measures on Thursday including a rate cut and an
extension of bond-buying that fell short of market expectations.
But an OPEC decision to keep oil output high which sent the
price of crude near 2015 lows, combined with a pledge from
Draghi to deploy further tools to tackle the troubled outlook
for consumer price growth on Friday, appeared to stop the rot.
Ten-year Bund yields fell 3 bps to 0.66 percent on Monday
, while all other euro zone equivalents were down
around 1-3 bps.
"Draghi's correctively dovish speech emphasised that the ECB
can do more, attempting to put the ECB decision in a broader
easing context," Mizuho's head of euro rates strategy Peter
Chatwell, said.
A disagreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran meant that OPEC
on Friday failed to agree on output targets to reduce a bulging
glut in oil, sending prices near the lowest levels seen this
year.
This has worn on the market's long-term inflation
expectations already dented by the disappointment of Draghi's
stimulus package unveiled last week.
The 5-year/5-year breakeven forward, cited by the ECB as one
of its favoured gauges of inflation expectations, is wallowing
near a six-week low of 1.70 percent, edging away from the ECB's
near two percent target.
Conservative central bankers at the ECB have criticised
Draghi for raising market expectations too high for a big
injection of money last week.
But brushing off concerns of the negative reaction, Draghi
said on Friday the bank was ready to ease its policy further if
needed to raise inflation back towards its target.
Consumer prices in the euro zone are currently growing at
0.1 percent year-on-year.
The fragile outlook for inflation has also helped ease
nerves about the future path of interest rates in the U.S.
despite solid jobs data on Friday that has cemented bets that
the Federal Reserve will raise rates later this month.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has the evidence of U.S.
labour market health she wanted in order to rates for the first
time in a decade, but she may have a tougher time selling
further hikes next year.
Inflation is likely to be a key driver for the pace of rate
rises next year, with some Fed members already warning the
central bank will need to be willing to pause its tightening
phase.
"The imminent start of the Fed rate-hiking cycle will be
sugar-coated in dovish reassurances about the speed of
tightening. The market expects as much," Societe Generale global
head of rates and FX strategy, Vincent Chaigneau, said.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)