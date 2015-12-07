* German yields fall after two days of sharp rises
* ECB president's dovish hints reassure shaken investors
* Sliding crude prices cloud inflation expectations
LONDON, Dec 7 A sell-off in euro zone bonds
kicked into reverse on Monday as oil prices tumbled and ECB
president Mario Draghi said he stood ready to deploy further
stimulus to achieve the central bank's inflation target.
German 10-year bond yields -- the bloc's benchmark -- fell 8
basis points to 0.61 percent, erasing some of the
25 bps rise seen after Draghi announced a package of stimulus
measures on Thursday including a rate cut and an extension of
bond-buying that fell short of market expectations.
An OPEC decision to keep oil output high, which sent the
price of crude to its lowest in almost seven years, combined
with a pledge from Draghi on Friday to deploy further tools to
revive consumer price growth, appears to have helped stop the
rot.
Most other euro zone yields were down around 4-8 bps.
"The consensus should still be that the ECB remains ready to
act, and for some investors this increased yield level obviously
represents a buying opportunity," DZ Bank strategist Christian
Lenk, said.
A disagreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran meant that OPEC
on Friday failed to agree on output targets to reduce a bulging
glut in oil.
This has worn on the market's long-term inflation
expectations, already dented by the disappointment of Draghi's
stimulus package announced last week.
The 5-year/5-year breakeven forward, cited by the ECB as one
of its favoured gauges of inflation expectations, has fallen
below 1.70 percent for the first time in six weeks, edging away
from the ECB's near two percent target.
Conservative central bankers at the ECB have criticised
Draghi for raising market expectations too high for a big
injection of money last week.
But brushing off concerns of the negative reaction, Draghi
said on Friday the bank was ready to ease its policy further if
needed to raise inflation back towards its target.
Consumer prices in the euro zone are currently growing at
only 0.1 percent year-on-year, while weaker-than-expected German
industrial output data on Monday underlined other risks facing
the bloc's economy.
The fragile outlook for global inflation has also helped
ease nerves about the future path of interest rates in the
United States despite solid jobs data on Friday that has
cemented bets that the Federal Reserve will raise rates later
this month.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has the evidence of U.S.
labour market health she wanted in order to raise rates for the
first time in a decade, but she may have a tougher time selling
further hikes next year.
Inflation is likely to be a key driver, with some Fed
members already warning the central bank will need to be willing
to pause its tightening phase.
"The imminent start of the Fed rate-hiking cycle will be
sugar-coated in dovish reassurances about the speed of
tightening. The market expects as much," Societe Generale global
head of rates and FX strategy, Vincent Chaigneau, said.
