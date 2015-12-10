LONDON Dec 10 Two-year German bond yields touched their lowest levels on Thursday since a meeting of the European Central Bank a week ago, a sign that investors are not ruling out further monetary easing to fight low inflation.

At last Thursday's meeting the ECB delivered a cut in the deposit rate and extended the lifetime of quantitative easing by a further six months, but markets were disappointed with the scale and depth of easing and initially priced out any further near-term moves.

But talk of more monetary easing action has slowly returned amid a fall of more than 5 percent in Brent crude oil prices over the past week and dovish comments by ECB chief Mario Draghi that monetary easing remains an option to lift near-zero inflation.

The yield on two-year German government bonds, the most sensitive to interest rate expectations, dipped to a one-week low of -0.32 percent, just below the ECB's deposit rate of -0.30 percent.

The ECB's deposit rate cut went live on Wednesday when the new reserve maintenance period started. This pushed the spot Eonia overnight bank-to-bank lending rate to a record low of -23.5 basis points compared with a range of 13-15 bps over the past three months.

"The ECB is going to need to extend again in six months time and probably knock that deposit rate a little bit lower," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets.

"It's difficult to see how they can get back to 2 percent inflation," he said, referring to the ECB's inflation target. "The oil price is important in terms of weighing on the near-term inflation outlook and inflation expectations."

Data on Thursday showed French consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in November, giving a year-on-year inflation rate of 0.1 percent and providing further evidence that inflation pressures in the euro zone remain muted.

Yields on 10-year government bonds across the euro zone were a touch lower, with German Bund yields down 1 basis point at 0.60 percent. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Gareth Jones)