LONDON Dec 11 German bond yields are set to
record their biggest weekly fall in four weeks, with an oil
price slump helping to drive borrowing costs sharply down again
after the European Central Bank disappointed markets last
Thursday.
Ten-year yields have dropped 12 basis points to 0.56 percent
this week, remaining above the 0.48 percent level
seen before the ECB meeting on Dec. 3 but well below the
2-1/2-month high of 0.74 percent hit the following day on Dec.
4.
Falls in the oil price to near seven-year lows have been the
main driver of the reversal, building expectations that low
inflation may lead to more easing in the year ahead.
Money markets are already pricing in around a 50 percent
chance that the ECB lowers its deposit rate by another 10 basis
points next year, having cut to -0.30 percent from -0.20 percent
last week.
"There was a slight over-reaction in the markets after the
ECB and oil certainly did not help inflation expectations,"
Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.
German yields were down 1 bps on Friday, firmly on course
for the best period for the Bund since the week of Nov. 9 when
Reuters reported that there was a consensus forming at the ECB
for a rate cut and that it was considering including municipal
bonds in its bond-buying programme - both of which were unveiled
at the December meeting.
All other euro zone bond yields were broadly unchanged on
the day.
But while some ECB policymakers have stressed this week that
the central bank stands ready to do more if necessary,
Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Thursday that
quantitative easing blurs the line between fiscal and monetary
policy, reducing the incentive for governments to rein in
spending.
Investors were waiting for U.S. data due later which could
cement already firm expectations that the Federal Reserve is
gearing up to hike rates for the first time in a decade next
week.
U.S. retail sales, inflation and consumer sentiment data is
due between 1330GMT and 1500GMT.
On the ratings front, strategists see an outside chance that
Standard & Poor's could lower on Friday its AA rating on France,
for which it has had a negative outlook for 14 months.
"(There is a) small chance for it (S&P) to pull the
downgrade trigger not just next year but already today,"
Commerzbank said in a note to clients.
(Reporting by John Geddie)