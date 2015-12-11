(Updates prices)
By John Geddie
LONDON Dec 11 German Bund yields suffered their
biggest weekly fall since July, with a further fall in the oil
price helping to drive borrowing costs down sharply after the
European Central Bank disappointed markets last Thursday.
Ten-year yields have dropped 15 basis points to 0.54 percent
this week, remaining above the 0.48 percent level
seen before the ECB meeting on Dec. 3, but well below the
2-1/2-month high of 0.74 percent hit the following day on Dec.
4.
Falls in the oil price to seven-year lows have been the main
driver of the reversal, building expectations that low inflation
may lead to further easing in monetary policy in the year ahead.
Money markets are already pricing in around a 50 percent
chance that the ECB lowers its deposit rate by another 10 basis
points next year, having cut to -0.30 percent from -0.20 percent
last week.
"There was a slight over-reaction in the markets after the
ECB and oil certainly did not help inflation expectations,"
Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.
German yields were down 2 bps on Friday, the best period for
the Bund since the week ending July 17.
All other euro zone bond yields were flat to a touch lower
on the day.
With Greek yields hovering near post-election peaks, the
cost of insuring Greek bonds against default jumped to a
five-week high as concerns continued to creep up about the
International Monetary Fund's involvement in its bailout
programme.
Earlier this week Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
accused the Washington-based global lender of making unrealistic
demands on Greece in terms of reforms and on its euro zone
partners for debt relief beyond what they can accept.
On the ratings front strategists see an outside chance of
Standard & Poor's lowering on Friday its AA rating on France,
for which it has had a negative outlook for 14 months.
"(There is a) small chance for it to pull the downgrade
trigger not just next year but already today," Commerzbank said
in a note to clients.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Greg Mahlich)