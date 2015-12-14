(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Dec 14 Euro zone bond yields rose on
Monday, as investors ignored political shifts in France and
Spain and lightened positions at the start of a week that may
see the first Federal Reserve rate increase in nearly a decade.
French elections on Sunday and Spanish elections scheduled
for Dec. 20 had no discernible effect on bond markets, a sign
that investors are more preoccupied with central bank moves than
politics.
The European Central Bank's enhanced stimulus programme
limits investors' desire to single out a sovereign where
political risks are growing. This year's experience in Greece,
where Syriza came to power on an anti-bailout platform, only to
agree on tougher-than-expected terms to stay in the euro, has
also given investors confidence in Europe's status quo.
Tactical voting meant Marine Le Pen's far-right National
Front (NF) did not win in any region, despite winning more votes
than any other party nationally in last week's first round. But
the polls were no real victory for the mainstream Conservatives
and Socialists either.
"The outcome in France, for those fearing the extreme right
wing, could have been much worse," said Elwin de Groot, senior
market economist at Rabobank. "But the market is busy with other
stuff which may be more acute, such as the upcoming Fed hike."
In Spain, surveys published on Monday suggested the
conservative PP would top next weekend's poll, with the main
opposition Socialists (PSOE) and two newcomers, liberal
Ciudadanos and left-wing Podemos, close behind.
The four-party race raises worries about political stability
in a country that has been praised by Brussels for undertaking
painful fiscal reforms, which have helped it onto a path of
economic recovery that has surpassed the euro zone average.
The fragmented vote is unusual for Spain, where the PP and
the PSOE have alternated in power. As in France, the economic
crisis and high unemployment left many seeking alternatives to
the usual ruling parties.
German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for
euro zone borrowing costs, rose 3 basis points to 0.57 percent,
briefly falling as oil prices fell to new lows.
French yields were up 5 bps at 0.92 percent,
while Spanish yields hit a one-week high at 1.72
percent.
"NO DANGER"
Sunrise Brokers analyst Gianluca Ziglio said Greece's
example showed any new government in a euro zone country,
regardless of political colour, would still need to find ways to
comply with requirements from Brussels and Berlin. The
alternative -- in Athens' case, crashing out of the euro --
would be less desirable.
"Unless someone really crazy gets power and has a very
strong majority that allows them to do whatever they want to do,
there's no real danger to the status quo," Ziglio said.
"And central banks are doing whatever possible to keep rates
low and that opens up the opportunity for investors to do what
they've been doing for a while, which is to buy more bonds than
they should."
Both Standard & Poor's and Fitch kept their credit ratings
for France unchanged on Friday, before the second-round vote.
U.S. T-note yields rose 4 bps to 2.18 percent.
Investors remain nervous even though a rate increase has
been well flagged by Fed Chair Janet Yellen and short-term U.S.
interest rates attach a very high probability to it.
The uncertainty relates to the consequences for some
vulnerable emerging markets and implicitly for global growth. At
the same time, the Fed's exit strategy after years of
unprecedented bond-buying stimulus and free money is being
closely scrutinised.
If the Fed raises too much too quickly, the U.S. recovery
may be at risk. If it acts too slowly, inflation may run out of
control in the longer run.
"Markets have priced in a hike for some time, so the main
question is how they try to sell this hike," said Commerzbank
strategist Benjamin Schroeder. "Everyone is expecting them to
give it a dovish twist, but just how dovish remains to be seen."
(Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Larry
King)