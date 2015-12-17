LONDON Dec 17 German Bund and Italian BTP
futures rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised
interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade in a
long-awaited move that signalled faith in the U.S. economy.
The U.S. central bank made clear the rate hike was a
tentative beginning to a "gradual" tightening cycle, and that in
deciding its next move it would put a premium on monitoring
inflation, which remains below target.
Fed policymakers' median projected target interest rate for
2016 remained 1.375 percent, implying four quarter-point hikes
next year.
"Still, a meaningful hike cycle lacks credibility and we
like long-end rate levels," Citi strategists said in a note.
German Bund futures were 30 ticks higher at 157.62,
while Italian BTP futures rose 22 ticks to 136.72.
Ten-year German Bund yields fell 2 basis
points to 0.65 percent, with most other euro zone bond yields
indicated a touch lower.
"Markets cheered the Fed's commitment to a gradual and
data-dependent pace of rate hikes," Societe Generale strategists
said in a note.
Euro zone money market rates and short-term bond yields were
little changed.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)