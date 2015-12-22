* ECB's bond purchases pause until Jan. 4
* Markets edgy after Spain's split vote
* U.S. growth data above forecast
By John Geddie
LONDON, Dec 22 Euro zone bond yields crept
higher on Tuesday as the European Central Bank put a temporary
halt to its asset purchase programme over the Christmas break.
The pause in the 1.5 trillion euro scheme, set to last until
Jan. 4, removes a pillar of support for investors at a time when
liquidity is low and inconclusive elections in Spain have
created price ructions.
German 10-year bond yields -- the bloc's benchmark -- rose 4
basis points to 0.60 percent, while most other
euro zone equivalents rose 1-5 bps. Spanish yields have risen
around 10 bps since Sunday's vote pointed to weeks of difficult
coalition talks.
"The market is very illiquid at this time of year and with
the purchase programme ending you don't have that keeping the
downward pressure on yields," Marco Brancolini, European rates
strategist at RBS, said.
A stronger-than-expected final reading of U.S. third-quarter
economic growth also helped yields higher.
ECB purchases have been slowing as markets enter the festive
period. Data on Monday showed the central bank bought 11.18
billion euros of public sector assets last week, down from 13.60
billion last week and 16.46 billion before that.
While purchases also slowed during summer holidays, the
Christmas break marks the first time purchases have stopped
completely since the scheme was launched in March.
And it comes at an unfortunate time, with political
instability posing a risk to the bloc's nascent economic
recovery in 2016.
Spain is expected to be in political limbo for weeks after
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's centre-right People's Party fell
well short of a majority, and left-wing challengers look
unlikely to get enough seats to govern by joining forces.
A deadline of Jan. 13 has been set for a first round of
talks between the parties, coinciding with the day that
parliament is due to resume. Many now expect fresh elections in
the new year.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said the failure of
Spain's PP to regain power in Sunday's election highlighted the
shortcomings of EU-backed austerity policies at both the
political and economic level.
The Spanish vote followed ballots earlier this year in
Portugal and Greece which also saw the ousting of parties that
had pursued rigorous economic belt-tightening.
ECB governors have often said monetary policy can only go so
far in stoking the euro zone economy and that structural reforms
are needed in many of the bloc's major economies.
Oil remains another wildcard for investors with crude edging
up from 11-year lows, having clouded the outlook for global
inflation.
