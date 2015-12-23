LONDON Dec 23 A closely followed measure of
long-term market euro zone inflation expectations fell to its
lowest level since October on Wednesday, pushed down by this
week's sharp fall in oil prices to 11-year lows.
The five-year, five-year breakeven forward, a
measure of where markets expect 2025 euro zone inflation
forecasts to be in 2020, fell to 1.6625 percent, although yields
in the broader euro zone bond market were largely steady.
Even though the measure has been criticised for being too
sensitive to short-term moves in oil prices and for being based
on illiquid instruments, it remains closely followed by
investors and by the European Central Bank (ECB) itself.
While oil prices are above this week's 11-year low,
Brent crude has fallen more than 15 percent this month,
renewing focus on a benign outlook for inflation in the euro
area that may pave the way for further monetary stimulus in
2016.
"The five-year, five-year forward is very much linked to
oil-price developments," DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz said.
"If the oil trend continues in the coming months, the gap
between core and headline inflation that was supposed to close
could remain wide, keeping up discussions about whether the ECB
should come up with extra easing measures," he said.
The ECB, which cut its deposit rate and extended the life of
its asset-purchase programme by six months at a Dec. 3 meeting,
targets inflation at close to 2 percent.
Inflation in the euro zone is running at a year-on-year rate
of 0.1 percent.
Thin pre-holiday trading conditions kept overall volumes in
euro zone bond markets tight.
Analysts said a temporary halt to the ECB's asset purchase
programme over the Christmas period removed a pillar of support
at a time when Sunday's inconclusive election results in Spain
have introduced an element of uncertainty for investors.
The benchmark 10-year Bund yield was steady at
0.60 percent, having briefly risen to 0.62 percent, its highest
in almost a week, after rising on Tuesday as the ECB suspended
its asset purchase programme over the Christmas period.
Most other euro zone bond yields were flat to slightly
lower.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)