LONDON Dec 23 A closely followed measure of long-term market euro zone inflation expectations fell to its lowest level since October on Wednesday, pushed down by this week's sharp fall in oil prices to 11-year lows.

The five-year, five-year breakeven forward, a measure of where markets expect 2025 euro zone inflation forecasts to be in 2020, fell to 1.6625 percent, although yields in the broader euro zone bond market were largely steady.

Even though the measure has been criticised for being too sensitive to short-term moves in oil prices and for being based on illiquid instruments, it remains closely followed by investors and by the European Central Bank (ECB) itself.

While oil prices are above this week's 11-year low, Brent crude has fallen more than 15 percent this month, renewing focus on a benign outlook for inflation in the euro area that may pave the way for further monetary stimulus in 2016.

"The five-year, five-year forward is very much linked to oil-price developments," DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz said.

"If the oil trend continues in the coming months, the gap between core and headline inflation that was supposed to close could remain wide, keeping up discussions about whether the ECB should come up with extra easing measures," he said.

The ECB, which cut its deposit rate and extended the life of its asset-purchase programme by six months at a Dec. 3 meeting, targets inflation at close to 2 percent.

Inflation in the euro zone is running at a year-on-year rate of 0.1 percent.

Thin pre-holiday trading conditions kept overall volumes in euro zone bond markets tight.

Analysts said a temporary halt to the ECB's asset purchase programme over the Christmas period removed a pillar of support at a time when Sunday's inconclusive election results in Spain have introduced an element of uncertainty for investors.

The benchmark 10-year Bund yield was steady at 0.60 percent, having briefly risen to 0.62 percent, its highest in almost a week, after rising on Tuesday as the ECB suspended its asset purchase programme over the Christmas period.

Most other euro zone bond yields were flat to slightly lower. (Editing by Louise Ireland)