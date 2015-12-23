(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON Dec 23 A closely followed measure of
long-term market euro zone inflation expectations fell to its
lowest level since October on Wednesday, as this week's fall in
oil prices to 11-year lows kept alive the prospect of further
ECB monetary stimulus.
The five-year, five-year breakeven forward, a
gauge of where markets expect 2025 euro zone inflation forecasts
to be in 2020, fell to 1.6625 percent, while yields in the
broader euro zone bond market crept up in the temporary absence
of the ECB's bond-buying programme.
Even though the measure has been criticised for being too
sensitive to short-term moves in oil prices and for being based
on illiquid instruments, it continues to be watched closely by
investors and by the European Central Bank (ECB) itself.
Oil prices held above this week's 11-year low on Wednesday.
Still, Brent crude has fallen more than 15 percent in
the past month alone, renewing focus on a benign outlook for
inflation in the euro area that may pave the way for further
stimulus in 2016.
"The five-year, five-year forward is very much linked to
oil-price developments," DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz said.
"If the oil trend continues in the coming months, the gap
between core and headline inflation that was supposed to close
could remain wide, keeping up discussions about whether the ECB
should come up with extra easing measures," he said.
The ECB, which cut its deposit rate and extended the life of
its asset-purchase programme by six months at a Dec. 3 meeting,
targets inflation at close to 2 percent.
Inflation in the euro zone is running at a year-on-year rate
of 0.1 percent.
Thin pre-holiday trading conditions kept overall volumes in
euro zone bond markets tight.
The benchmark 10-year German Bund yield was up
1.6 basis points at 0.62 percent, while yields across the euro
area were 1-4 bps higher.
The ECB on Tuesday suspended its asset purchase programme
over the Christmas period and analysts said the move was a
short-term bearish factor for the bond market.
There was also an element of uncertainty following Sunday's
inconclusive election results in Spain, the euro zone's fourth
biggest economy.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy was expected to meet
Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday to begin talks and
explore possible pacts.
The leader of newcomer liberal party Ciudadanos Albert
Rivera meanwhile called for a pact with Rajoy's People's Party
and the Socialists to enable a stable government.
"It still seems like any pact will be fragile," said Lyn
Graham-Taylor, fixed income strategist at Rabobank.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)