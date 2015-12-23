(Updates prices, adds comment)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON Dec 23 A closely followed measure of long-term market euro zone inflation expectations fell to its lowest level since October on Wednesday, as this week's fall in oil prices to 11-year lows kept alive the prospect of further ECB monetary stimulus.

The five-year, five-year breakeven forward, a gauge of where markets expect 2025 euro zone inflation forecasts to be in 2020, fell to 1.6625 percent, while yields in the broader euro zone bond market crept up in the temporary absence of the ECB's bond-buying programme.

Even though the measure has been criticised for being too sensitive to short-term moves in oil prices and for being based on illiquid instruments, it continues to be watched closely by investors and by the European Central Bank (ECB) itself.

Oil prices held above this week's 11-year low on Wednesday. Still, Brent crude has fallen more than 15 percent in the past month alone, renewing focus on a benign outlook for inflation in the euro area that may pave the way for further stimulus in 2016.

"The five-year, five-year forward is very much linked to oil-price developments," DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz said.

"If the oil trend continues in the coming months, the gap between core and headline inflation that was supposed to close could remain wide, keeping up discussions about whether the ECB should come up with extra easing measures," he said.

The ECB, which cut its deposit rate and extended the life of its asset-purchase programme by six months at a Dec. 3 meeting, targets inflation at close to 2 percent.

Inflation in the euro zone is running at a year-on-year rate of 0.1 percent.

Thin pre-holiday trading conditions kept overall volumes in euro zone bond markets tight.

The benchmark 10-year German Bund yield was up 1.6 basis points at 0.62 percent, while yields across the euro area were 1-4 bps higher.

The ECB on Tuesday suspended its asset purchase programme over the Christmas period and analysts said the move was a short-term bearish factor for the bond market.

There was also an element of uncertainty following Sunday's inconclusive election results in Spain, the euro zone's fourth biggest economy.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy was expected to meet Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday to begin talks and explore possible pacts.

The leader of newcomer liberal party Ciudadanos Albert Rivera meanwhile called for a pact with Rajoy's People's Party and the Socialists to enable a stable government.

"It still seems like any pact will be fragile," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, fixed income strategist at Rabobank. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)