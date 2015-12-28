(Updates prices, adds volume data)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Dec 28 German Bund yields dipped on
Monday as oil prices resumed their fall, keeping inflation
expectations subdued and maintaining the prospect of further
European Central Bank monetary policy easing.
Oil prices have been one of the main drivers in euro zone
debt markets, as long-term measures of the market's inflation
expectations such as the five-year, five-year breakeven forward
remain well below the ECB's target of just below 2 percent.
The ECB cut its deposit rate further into negative territory
this month and extended its 60-billion-euro-a-month asset
purchase programme by six months until March 2017.
German 10-year Bund yields, which set the
standard for euro zone borrowing costs, fell about 2 basis
points to 0.61 percent. They are trading about 6 basis points up
on the year, having failed to break below zero in April.
Bund futures were up 31 ticks at 158.15.
"Oil prices could be part of this but it's probably just
minor trades that we're seeing here, we shouldn't read too much
into it," Rabobank analyst Bas van Geffen said. "Most market
participants have already closed their books and small ...
(trades) can move markets quite a lot."
Oil fell close to $37 a barrel, trading within sight of an
11-year low.
By 1445 GMT, trading volumes in Bund futures were less than
100,000 lots, just about half what they were on Wednesday, the
last trading day before Christmas. The daily average for the
year was over 600,000 lots.
London was closed for a bank holiday.
Most euro zone bond yields were down 1-4 basis points,
including Spain's.
Thanks to the ECB's backstop, Madrid's financial markets
have stayed strong despite an inconclusive result in December's
elections, which set the stage for weeks or perhaps months of
tough negotiations to form a government.
Less than one-third of Spaniards want a re-run of last
Sunday's election, with two-thirds favouring a pact between
parties, a poll showed on Thursday.
Spanish 10-year yields were down 3 basis
points at 1.81 percent.
Money markets were still pricing in a 40-50 percent chance
of a further cut in the ECB's deposit rate in the coming year.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)