LONDON Dec 30 German Bunds were set to end
their most volatile year since 2011 with yields higher than at
the end of 2014 after a failed bid to break below zero raised
questions about their safe-haven status and showed the
limitations of ultra-easy monetary policy.
On Wednesday, the last trading day of 2015, 10-year Bund
yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing
costs, were flat at 0.63 percent and up nearly 10 basis points
(bps) on the year. In 2014, they fell almost 150 bps.
The dramatic rise of Bund yields from a record low of 0.05
percent in mid-April to above 1 percent in early June raised
concerns about thin market activity as tighter regulation
strained banks' market-making abilities.
During that period, one of the world's safest assets turned
into one of the riskiest. Investing in Bunds for their safety is
no longer a straightforward bet.
Thin market conditions are set to remain in place in the
coming year and be further exacerbated by the European Central
Bank's (ECB) 60-billion-euro a month asset-buying programme,
which is set to run at least until March 2017.
In April, the view that ECB purchases would push yields into
negative territory was challenged by one of the rare instances
in which monthly inflation data beat expectations.
Thin liquidity and the market's one-sided positioning - bets
that Bund yields would fall further were almost unanimous -
meant that once the sell-off started it snowballed.
With coupons near zero there was no protection for investors
and their losses went into double digits.
Inflation then resumed its disappointing trend but the fresh
memory of those losses prevented a new test of zero yields.
"That massive rise of yields coming out of nowhere was
certainly the most significant event of the year for Bunds," DZ
Bank rate strategist Christian Lenk said. "This kind of spikes
are going to be the new normal."
The average daily move between the highest and lowest price
for German Bund futures was the highest since 2011,
In other markets, Greece had another rollercoaster year with
10-year yields trading between a low of just under
7 percent last month and a high of almost 20 percent in July,
when fears of a euro zone exit climaxed during bailout talks
between the new Syriza-led government and its international
creditors.
A third bailout has since been agreed, Syriza was re-elected
with a radically different mandate to implement new austerity
measures and yields were last at 8.27 percent, more than 100 bps
lower than at the end of 2014.
Most other euro zone bond yields hit record lows in
April-May. Spain and Italy, which were at the heart of the
financial crisis in 2011-2012 when their bond yields surged to
unaffordable levels above 7 percent, are now borrowing at well
below 2 percent for 10 years.
Euro zone markets, protected by ECB buying, have taken
inconclusive election results in Portugal and Spain as well as a
stronger push for independence in Catalonia in their stride.
The worst performing market in terms of returns was Finland,
which saw a steady deterioration in its economic outlook and a
recession in its largest trading partner Russia. Perhaps
surprisingly, the best one was Greece.
Italy holds the last debt auction of the year on Wednesday,
offering up to 6 billion euros in 2020, 2022 and 2025 bonds.
Next year, euro zone government bond sales will fall below
900 billion euros for the first time since 2011 as crisis-hit
Rome and Madrid work off their debt hangovers with the help of
ultra-low borrowing costs.
