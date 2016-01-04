LONDON Jan 4 Euro zone bonds started 2016 on
solid ground on Monday, as tensions in the Middle East and a
sharp sell-off in stocks on weak economic data from China
sparked buying of safe-haven government debt.
Yields on 10-year bonds were 2-7 basis points lower across
the region, and short-dated German government bond yields fell
to their lowest in about two weeks.
European stocks tumbled more than 2 percent in early trade
, with Chinese shares slumping 7 percent on news that
Chinese factory activity contracted for a 10th straight month in
December.
Heightened tensions between oil producers Iran and Saudi
Arabia, which executed a top Shia cleric at the weekend,
encouraged the safety play in bond markets.
Saudi Arabia used an attack on its embassy in Tehran as a
pretext to fuel tensions, Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday
after Riyadh severed diplomatic relations.
"All in all, the moves are still reasonably modest and
markets are not sure what to make of this tension in the Middle
East and whether it will escalate," said KBC strategist Piet
Lammens.
The yield on two-year German bonds dipped to a
two-week low of -0.35 percent. German five-year bond yields also
fell to a two-week low at -0.082 percent while 10-year yields
fell seven bps to 0.56 percent.
U.S. Treasury yields were also lower.
Rabobank said the resumption of the European Central Bank's
bond-buying programme on Monday after a temporary pause for the
Christmas break was also supporting euro zone bonds.
It said a strengthening of the euro, which helps dampen
inflation in the euro zone, could also help explain the fall in
bond yields.
The euro was trading at $1.0926, 0.6 percent firmer
on the day.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet)