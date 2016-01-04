* ECB bond-buying programme resumes after Christmas break
* Bonds in demand amid geopolitical strains, China woes
* German 2-year bond yields hit 2-week low
* Disinflationary pressures seen underpinning markets
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Jan 4 Investors clamoured for euro zone
government bonds when markets opened for 2016 on Monday with
tensions in the Middle East and a sell-off in Chinese stocks
driving demand for safe-haven debt.
Yields on 10-year bonds were 2-9 basis points lower across
the region, and short-dated German government bond yields fell
to their lowest in about two weeks.
European stocks tumbled more than 2 percent, with
Chinese shares slumping 7 percent on news that Chinese factory
activity contracted for a 10th straight month in December.
Heightened tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia encouraged
investors to seek safety in bond markets.
Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, cut
diplomatic ties with Iran on Sunday in response to the storming
of its embassy in Tehran. Tensions between the two escalated
after Riyadh's execution of a top Shia cleric at the
weekend.
"All in all, the moves are still reasonably modest and
markets are not sure what to make of this tension in the Middle
East and whether it will escalate," said KBC strategist Piet
Lammens.
A resumption of the European Central Bank's bond-buying
programme on Monday after a temporary pause for the Christmas
break was seen supporting euro zone bonds.
The yield on two-year German bonds dipped to a
two-week low of -0.356 percent. German five-year bond yields
also fell to a two-week low at -0.082 percent while 10-year
yields fell 6.4 bps to 0.57 percent.
U.S. Treasury yields were also lower, with 10-year yields
down 4.8 bps at 2.22 percent.
Analysts said an outperformance of German bonds against U.S.
peers may be explained by developments in currency markets that
were refocusing attention on low inflation in the euro zone.
A firm euro, which rose 0.5 percent against the dollar on
Monday, helps dampen inflation in the euro zone.
China's central bank meanwhile set the guidance rate for the
yuan at a more than 4-1/2 year low on Monday.
A weaker Chinese currency lowers the value of Chinese
imports and adds to the deflation risks in the euro zone, where
the ECB last year embarked on aggressive monetary stimulus to
meet an inflation target of close to 2 percent.
"The fact that the euro is strengthening suggests global
disinflationary pressures seem more acute in Europe," said
Richard McGuire, senior fixed income strategist at Rabobank.
"The weakening of the yuan points to the U.S importing
deflation as Chinese imports are cheaper and in Europe, because
the euro is strengthening versus the dollar as the yuan is
weakening against the dollar, the impact is magnified," he said.
German annual inflation stayed at ultra-low levels in
December, preliminary state data indicated on Monday. A flash
estimate of December euro zone inflation is due out on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, bonds from Catalonia showed
little reaction to the prospect of new elections in the Spanish
region after a far-left party on Sunday voted against supporting
nationalist regional President Artur Mas for re-election.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by)