* ECB bond-buying programme resumes after Christmas break
* Bonds in demand amid geopolitical strains, China woes
* German 2-year bond yields hit 2-week low
* Disinflationary pressures seen underpinning markets
(Adds quotes and data, updates prices)
By Dhara Ranasinghe and John Geddie
LONDON, Jan 4 Investors clamoured for euro zone
government bonds when markets opened for 2016 on Monday with
tensions in the Middle East and a sell-off in Chinese stocks
driving demand for safe-haven debt.
Yields on most 10-year bonds were 5-6 basis points lower
across the region, and short-dated German government yields fell
to their lowest in about two weeks.
European and U.S. stocks tumbled more than 2
percent with Chinese shares slumping 7 percent after data showed
Chinese factory activity contracted for a 10th straight month in
December.
Heightened tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia encouraged
investors to seek safety in bond markets.
Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, cut
diplomatic ties with Iran on Sunday in response to the storming
of its embassy in Tehran. Tensions between the two escalated
after Riyadh's execution of a top Shia cleric at the
weekend.
"Flight to quality is the name of the game today which is
proving very favourable for bonds and very bad for stocks," said
Jean-Francois Robin, head of strategy at Natixis.
A resumption of the European Central Bank's bond-buying
programme on Monday after a temporary pause for the Christmas
break was also seen supporting euro zone bonds.
The yield on two-year German bonds dipped to a
two-week low of -0.359 percent. German five-year bond yields
also fell to a two-week low at -0.085 percent while 10-year
yields fell 6.3 bps to 0.57 percent.
U.S. Treasury yields were also sharply lower, with 10-year
yields down 6 bps at 2.21 percent, after data
showed U.S. construction spending fell for the first time in
nearly 1-1/2 years in November.
Despite the risk aversion, analysts said traders were not
expecting the Federal Reserve to have to slow the pace of its
rate increases. They said short-dated Treasury yields would have
fallen more if traders were taking that view.
Back in Europe, ultra-low consumer price growth continued to
present a headache for the ECB, adding to the downward pressure
on yields.
German inflation unexpectedly slowed in December and the
rate for the whole of 2015 fell to its lowest level on record,
data on Monday showed. Euro-wide data is due on Tuesday.
Yet some analysts still remain confident that an upsurge is
just around the corner.
"In the coming months we expect to see a boost to annual
inflation rates - as the steep declines in oil prices between
October 2014 and January 2015 continue to fall out of
year-on-year calculations," said UBS in a note to clients.
Elsewhere, bonds from Catalonia showed
little reaction to the prospect of new elections in the Spanish
region after a far-left party on Sunday voted against supporting
nationalist regional President Artur Mas for re-election.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and John Geddie; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)