By John Geddie

LONDON, Jan 5 A sharp fall in German bond yields bottomed out on Tuesday as some investors ventured out of safe haven debt and tentatively returned to equities after China took measures to halt a slide in its currency and stock market.

German yields - the bloc's benchmark - held firm at 0.58 percent, pausing from a 9 bps slide seen on Monday as investors grappled for the top-rated debt amid fears about the health of China's economy and geopolitical tensions.

Yet with a growing rift between Saudi Arabia and Iran keeping investors on edge, and actions by China only really stemming the 7 percent slide in equities seen on Monday, it was an uneasy calm that spread across markets.

In Europe, attention turned to inflation data due at 1000 GMT, as analysts waited to see whether the latest slide in energy prices would pressure the European Central Bank to consider further economic stimulus of its own.

"China's actions are certainly positive at the margin ... but overall the risk is that it is interpreted as a signal of weakness that these ongoing struggles to stabilise the market by the authorities aren't really bearing fruit," said Commerzbank strategist Michael Leister.

Beijing injected a generous slug of liquidity into domestic markets, set the value of its yuan currency firmer than many had expected, and said it was studying rules to regulate share sales by major holders.

There were also media reports of direction intervention in markets by state-owned funds to try and halt the decline in stocks.

The measures pushed Chinese stocks up 0.3 percent on Tuesday, while euro zone stocks opened 0.5 percent higher after a fall of more than 3 percent on Monday.

While German yields flat in early trades, lower-rated debt in Spain and Italy was still in vogue, with yields on both down 2 bps at 1.72 and 1.54 percent, respectively.

But analysts said moves were contained by the upcoming inflation data, as investors waited to see if the long-awaited base effects from last year's oil price slide would kick in.

If they do not, it will likely increase speculation that the ECB will need to up its easing efforts despite having announced a package of new measures just last month.

"From a policy perspective, the absence of a more visible rebound this month will in our view also be a source of discomfort for the ECB," RBC's chief European macro strategist Peter Schaffrik said.

Economists polled by Reuters expect inflation of 0.3 percent in December, up from 0.2 percent the previous month.

Tensions in the Middle East are also keeping investors cautious after Saudi Arabia cut all ties with Iran on Sunday following the kingdom's execution of prominent Shi'ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr and an attack on its embassy in Tehran.

The row threatens to derail efforts to end Syria's civil war - where Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab powers support rebel groups against Iran-backed President Bashar al-Assad - even though Riyadh pledged on Monday to continue to support bids for peace in Syria and Yemen despite the dispute. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Tom Heneghan)