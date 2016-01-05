* China takes measures to halt currency, stock slide
* But analysts doubt they will solve China's problems
* Inflation falls short of forecasts
* Catalan yields hit three-week low as separatists quarrel
By John Geddie
LONDON, Jan 5 A decline in German bond yields
levelled out on Tuesday after China took measures to halt a
slide in its currency and stock market, offseting most of the
impact of below-forecast euro zone inflation data.
German yields dipped 1 basis point (bps) to 0.56 percent,
stabilising after Monday's 9-bps slide, when investors were
looking for a safe haven amid geopolitical tensions and doubts
about the health of China's economy.
Beijing injected liquidity into domestic markets, set the
value of its yuan currency higher than many had expected and
said it was studying rules to regulate share sales by major
holders. There were also reports of direct intervention in
markets by state-owned funds to try and halt equity rout.
Analysts said those actions looked like only a temporary fix
after Monday's 7-percent drop in Chinese shares..
"China's actions are certainly positive at the margin ...
but overall the risk is that it is interpreted as a signal of
weakness that these ongoing struggles to stabilise the market by
the authorities aren't really bearing fruit," Commerzbank
strategist Michael Leister said.
The measures pushed Chinese shares up 0.3 percent
on Tuesday. Euro zone stocks also rose 0.6 percent.
Lower-rated debt in Spain and Italy outperformed the German
benchmark, with yields down 3-5 bps at 1.70 and
1.51 percent, respectively.
In Catalonia, one of Spain's richest regions, bond yields
fell to a three-week low as a local separatist coalition
fractured, potentially leading to new elections and delaying
independence plans.
Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday
that a new regional election in Catalonia was inevitable.
INFLATION FRUSTRATION
Euro zone inflation data showed no sign that base effects
from last year's slide in oil prices had faded away, creating
more headaches for the European Central Bank. That kept up the
downward pressure on yields.
Headline inflation was unchanged at 0.2 percent in December,
missing expectations for a rise to 0.3 percent and far short of
the bank's target of close to 2 percent. The core inflation rate
- which strips out energy costs - fell to 0.8 percent from
November's 0.9 percent.
"Yields are going to find it difficult to rise on the back
of this (data) clearly," Credit Agricole strategist Orlando
Green said.
Heightened tensions in the Middle East are also keeping
investors cautious. Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran
on Sunday after protesters stormed its embassy. The attack
followed the Saudi execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric, Nimr
al-Nimr, which outraged predominately Shi'ite Iran.
