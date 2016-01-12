(Updates prices, adds auction details)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON Jan 12 Spanish bond yields hit a 2016 high on Tuesday as investors, already factoring in risks stemming from inconclusive national elections and a renewed separatist push in Catalonia, geared up for a bumper week of debt issuance in Madrid.

Having lined up 2018, 2020 and 2023 bonds for a 4-5 billion euros auction on Thursday, Spain on Tuesday was set to sell a 9 billion euro 10-year bond via a syndicate of banks.

Its borrowing costs, although low by historical standards, have risen some 15 basis points since the Dec. 20 election left the country in political limbo.

In the wealthy northeastern region of Catalonia, local parties agreed at the weekend to make Carles Puigdemont, the mayor of Girona, the head of a majority separatist Catalan parliament. The new regional government is expected to resume a push for independence.

At national level, a grand coalition of centre-right and centre-left parties proposed by acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy failed on Monday to gain support.

Spanish 10-year bond yields rose 4.5 basis points to 1.85 percent, their highest since Dec. 28.

"They will have to pay a price for (developments) ... at national and local level ... but traditionally at the start of the year most syndicated deals and debt auctions tend to go well and I expect that from Spain as well," said KBC rate strategist Mathias van der Jeugt.

"In January everyone is full of cash that needs to be reinvested and that's also why treasuries want to frontload issuance."

The final order book for Spain's 2026 syndicated benchmark bond exceeded 29 billion euros, IFR reported. The bond deal is expected to price later in the day via Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley.

Belgium also plans a syndicated debt sale of 2026 bonds in the near future having cancelled an auction scheduled for Jan. 18.

Also on Tuesday, the Netherlands raised 1.18 billion euros from an auction of 2033 bonds.

Austria meanwhile sold 2025 and 2034 bonds, and Germany sold 10-year inflation-linked bonds.

Ten-year German Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were steady at around 0.53 percent in late trading, having given up earlier increases.

Even with hefty supply looming, analysts say that a turbulent start to the year for stock markets and a sharp sell-off in oil underpins safe-haven bond markets.

One RBS analyst warned of a "cataclysmic" year ahead, advising clients to shift into bonds.

"Sell everything except high quality bonds," RBS analyst Andrew Roberts said in a note. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Alison Williams)