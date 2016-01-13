* Germany, Italy, Belgium all set to sell bonds
* Around 35 billion euros of debt supply due this week
* Chinese export data lifts shaky world stocks
By John Geddie
LONDON, Jan 13 Some 35 billion euros of
government debt being sold in the euro zone this week held bond
yields in check on Wednesday, while better than expected Chinese
data saw investors tip-toe back into riskier assets such as
stocks.
Germany and Italy sold debt at auction at Wednesday, while
Belgium is set to price a new 10-year bond before Spain rounds
off the week with its second debt sale on Thursday.
Commerzbank estimates Belgium's sale will total 6 billion
euros, which combined with Spain's 9 billion euro bond sold on
Tuesday and the scheduled auctions will bring weekly volumes to
around 35 billion euros - the biggest haul seen in six months.
While yields edged down slightly on Wednesday, analysts said
the supply would prevent steeper falls while surprise Chinese
trade data also nudged investors back into stocks.
"With a more constructive market for risky assets and the
supply slate ongoing, the path of least resistance is to the
upside for euro zone government yields," Commerzbank strategist
David Schnautz said.
German 10-year yields - the bloc's benchmark - dipped 1
basis point to 0.52 percent, but were still up 2
bps on the week.
China reported exports dipped 1.4 percent in U.S. dollar
terms in December, when analysts had looked for a drop of 8.0
percent. A 4.0 percent fall in imports was also much smaller
than many had feared.
While investors harbour suspicions about the reliability of
the data, on the surface they offered hope that world trade
flows were at least stabilising after a dismal 2015, which was
enough to encourage investors back into riskier share markets.
"The fate of the bond market is likely to be in the equity
market's hands," RBC's chief European macro strategist Peter
Schaffrik said.
Yet with inflation in the bloc near zero, miles away from
the ECB's target, there remains the prospect of further monetary
stimulus that could push yields lower.
The ECB's chief economist on Wednesday wrote that the
impact of the falling price of oil on inflation is not
temporary, but that the Bank would stand by its goal of reaching
inflation in the medium term of close to 2 percent.
Even with easing prospects, analysts expect bond sales to be
the most immediate driver for yields in the weeks ahead with
little in the way of redemptions to offset the supply.
Commerzbank said over the next four weeks gross supply will
amount to some 107 billion euros with coupon and redemption
payments of only around 4.5 billion euros in January before 35.5
billion in the first week of February.
(Reporting by John Geddie Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)