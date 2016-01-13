* Germany, Italy, Belgium all set to sell bonds
LONDON, Jan 13 Euro zone bond yields fell on
Wednesday as investors started to look beyond this week's hefty
issuance calendar and re-focus on prospects for further monetary
stimulus in the region.
Germany and Italy sold bonds at auctions, while Belgium was
set to price a new 5 billion euro, 10-year bond before Spain
rounds off the week with its second debt sale on Thursday.
Commerzbank estimates the sales for this week will bring
weekly volumes to around 35 billion euros - the biggest haul in
six months.
Still, with a hefty chunk of the week's supply out of the
way, the upward pressure on bond yields appeared to be lifting.
Yields were 2-4 basis points lower in most of the region,
with the 10-year German Bund yield down 2 basis points at 0.51
percent.
"The market in previous days has been wanting to rally but
has been held up by supply," said Mizuho strategist Peter
Chatwell. "Now we've made some progress through what was a heavy
slate of supply, perhaps we have some room to rally."
With inflation in the bloc near zero, miles away from the
ECB's target, there remains the prospect of further monetary
stimulus that could push yields lower.
The ECB's chief economist on Wednesday wrote that the impact
of the falling price of oil on inflation is not temporary, but
that the Bank would stand by its goal of reaching inflation in
the medium term of close to 2 percent.
Mizuho's Chatwell said the idea that further monetary
stimulus was needed from the ECB to push up inflation was
gaining ground.
Spanish bond yields meanwhile fell 4.5 basis points to 1.79
percent, outperforming most peers, with some
analysts attributing the move to news that Spain's acting Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy aims to seek backing in parliament to
form a government by the end of January.
"It now seems like some sort of agreement can be reached to
get a stable and, crucially for investors, non-radical
government in power," said Owen Callan, senior analyst at Cantor
Fitzgerald.
Spain's lower house of parliament reconvened on Wednesday
for the first time since an inconclusive election last month.
Falls in stock markets, which had risen earlier in the day
on stronger-than-expected China data, helped sentiment in bond
markets which usually benefit from risk aversion.
China reported exports dipped 1.4 percent in U.S. dollar
terms in December, when analysts had looked for a drop of 8.0
percent. A 4.0 percent fall in imports was also much smaller
than many had feared.
While investors harbour suspicions about the reliability of
the data, on the surface they offered hope that world trade
flows were at least stabilising after a dismal 2015, which was
enough to encourage investors back into riskier share markets.
"The fate of the bond market is likely to be in the equity
market's hands," RBC's chief European macro strategist Peter
Schaffrik said.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)