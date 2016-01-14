LONDON Jan 14 Benchmark German Bund yields
dipped below 0.50 percent for the first time in a week on
Thursday, after oil prices fell to another 12-year low, pinning
long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone at 3-1/2 month
lows.
Brent crude, the global benchmark dropped as far as
$29.73, the lowest since February 2004 and down more than 1.5
percent as the prospect of more supplies from Iran loomed.
Free-falling oil prices and concerns over a slowdown in
China have allowed euro zone bonds to withstand the traditional
start-of-the year supply pressure as state treasuries take
advantage of cash-rich investors opening their books again.
"The big theme is the stock market and China-related
uncertainty and the decline in oil price that is depressing
inflation expectations," said Jussi Hiljanen, SEB's head of
fixed income research.
"The bad thing is there is not any light at the end of the
tunnel in the short-term at least."
After about 34 billion euros of debt already sold by
Germany, Austria, The Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Belgium this
week, Madrid is planning to sell another 4-5 billion euros of
2018, 2020 and 2023 bonds, while Portugal and Slovakia are
launching 10- and 15-year bonds, respectively, via syndication.
German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for
euro zone borrowing costs, were down 1 basis point at 0.50
percent, having dipped to 0.495 percent earlier in the day.
Spanish and Portuguese yields were a tad higher as some in the
market were making room for the new bonds.
PERSISTENTLY LOW
In inflation markets, five-year, five-year euro zone
breakeven forwards, which are closely watched by
the European Central Bank, traded near their lowest since early
October at about 1.61 percent.
The measure, which shows where markets expect 2026 inflation
forecasts to be in 2021, has fallen about 20 basis points since
the ECB disappointed the market in early December with only a 10
basis point rate cut and a six month extension of its
bond-buying programme.
A similar measure in the United States has
fallen 20 bps this year alone due to oil prices and as some in
the market question whether last year's rate hike was premature.
It now trades just below 2 percent.
Markets do not expect the ECB to ease monetary policy
further next week, but they price in a 50 percent chance of
another cut in the deposit rate from minus 0.30 percent in March
and they fully price in a cut by the end of the year.
"The ECB staff forecasts suppose an oil price of over $52 a
barrel this year, and as oil prices remain persistently low, the
implications are hard to avoid," Societe Generale rate
strategists said in a note.
"If the oil price stays low, i.e. under $50, we can't see
any alternative but for the Council to consent to additional
easing on March 7."
The ECB will publish the minutes of its December meeting
later in the day.
"Conclusions as to the conditions under which the deposit
rate might be cut further are conceivable," said Norbert Wuthe,
senior analyst at Bayerische Landesbank.
"And, in the context of the persistent slide in the oil
price, the minutes may reveal how narrowly an expansion of the
monthly QE purchases was rejected."
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)