LONDON Jan 19 Top-rated German bond yields rose on Tuesday as investors favoured riskier stocks after weak Chinese data fanned hopes for more monetary stimulus.

Markets were seen in a "risk on" mode after data showed China grew at its slowest rate in a quarter of a century in 2015, while industrial and retail sales data missed forecasts.

Further evidence of a slowdown in the world's second largest economy not only firmed bets of a policy response from Beijing, but also upped the pressure on the European Central Bank to protect the euro zone's fledgling recovery from China's malaise.

Strategists expect worries about China to have weighed down Germany's ZEW's economic sentiment index when the reading for January is unveiled at 1000 GMT.

"The latest bout of turbulence on international financial markets has probably soured the mood among financial analysts and bank-based economists," said DZ Bank strategist Christian Reicherter.

German 10-year bond yields, the euro zone benchmark, rose 2 basis points to 0.49 percent, while yields were broadly flat across the lower-rated bonds in the bloc's peripheral countries.

Euro zone stocks opened around 1.2 percent higher , tracking an earlier rise across Asian shares .

ECB policymaker Ilmars Rimsevics said on Monday that Europe was too relaxed about the prospect of contagion from China.

It could spell sagging demand for European exports while further easing from China should weaken the yuan and export China's deflationary pressure.

This is a big headache for the ECB which is struggling to boost inflation tugged down by a fresh slide in oil prices.

Long-term inflation expectations as measured by five-year, five-year breakeven forwards, are at their lowest levels since early October, below 1.60 percent.

The measure, which shows where markets see 2026 inflation forecasts in 2021, has fallen more than 20 bps since the December highs. It is now less than 10 bps above troughs hit in January 2015, a week before the ECB announced quantitative easing.

Financial markets see roughly a 50 percent chance that the ECB cuts interest rates further at its March meeting, although there is little chance seen that more stimulus will be delivered when the Bank meets on Thursday.

"While it seems very difficult to imagine a scenario where any action will be taken, the analysis of the situation since the last meeting is likely to be bleak," RBC strategist Peter Schaffrik said.

At the auctions, Finland is scheduled to sell 1.5 billion euros of bonds maturing 2020 and 2042, a test of demand for Finnish bonds which were the worst performing in the euro zone last year. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Andrew Heavens)