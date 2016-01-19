LONDON Jan 19 Top-rated German bond yields rose
on Tuesday as investors favoured riskier stocks after weak
Chinese data fanned hopes for more monetary stimulus.
Markets were seen in a "risk on" mode after data showed
China grew at its slowest rate in a quarter of a century in
2015, while industrial and retail sales data missed forecasts.
Further evidence of a slowdown in the world's second largest
economy not only firmed bets of a policy response from Beijing,
but also upped the pressure on the European Central Bank to
protect the euro zone's fledgling recovery from China's malaise.
Strategists expect worries about China to have weighed down
Germany's ZEW's economic sentiment index when the reading for
January is unveiled at 1000 GMT.
"The latest bout of turbulence on international financial
markets has probably soured the mood among financial analysts
and bank-based economists," said DZ Bank strategist Christian
Reicherter.
German 10-year bond yields, the euro zone benchmark, rose 2
basis points to 0.49 percent, while yields were
broadly flat across the lower-rated bonds in the bloc's
peripheral countries.
Euro zone stocks opened around 1.2 percent higher
, tracking an earlier rise across Asian shares
.
ECB policymaker Ilmars Rimsevics said on Monday that Europe
was too relaxed about the prospect of contagion from China.
It could spell sagging demand for European exports while
further easing from China should weaken the yuan and export
China's deflationary pressure.
This is a big headache for the ECB which is struggling to
boost inflation tugged down by a fresh slide in oil prices.
Long-term inflation expectations as measured by five-year,
five-year breakeven forwards, are at their lowest
levels since early October, below 1.60 percent.
The measure, which shows where markets see 2026 inflation
forecasts in 2021, has fallen more than 20 bps since the
December highs. It is now less than 10 bps above troughs hit in
January 2015, a week before the ECB announced quantitative
easing.
Financial markets see roughly a 50 percent chance that the
ECB cuts interest rates further at its March meeting, although
there is little chance seen that more stimulus will be delivered
when the Bank meets on Thursday.
But while China will likely talked about at length when the
ECB meets on Thursday, financial markets are pricing in little
chance that the Bank cuts interest rates.
"While it seems very difficult to imagine a scenario where
any action will be taken, the analysis of the situation since
the last meeting is likely to be bleak," RBC strategist Peter
Schaffrik said.
At the auctions, Finland is scheduled to sell 1.5 billion
euros of bonds maturing 2020 and 2042, a test of demand for
Finnish bonds which were the worst performing in the euro zone
last year.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Andrew Heavens)