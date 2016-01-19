(Adds quote, updates prices)
By John Geddie
LONDON Jan 19 Top-rated German bond yields rose
on Tuesday as investors favoured riskier stocks after weak
Chinese data fanned hopes for more monetary stimulus.
Markets were seen in "risk on" mode after data showed that
China grew at its slowest rate in a quarter of a century in 2015
and industrial and retail sales data missed forecasts.
Further evidence of a slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy not only firmed bets of a policy response from Beijing
but also upped the pressure on the European Central Bank to
protect the euro zone's fledgeling recovery from China's
malaise.
A survey on Tuesday showed that the mood among German
analysts and investors darkened in January as worries about
China and other emerging markets continued to hit Europe's
largest economy.
"We've had a number of days of very poor risk appetite and
now that is rebounding, so the market is taking profits on
strong bond gains since the start of the year," Mizuho
strategist Peter Chatwell said.
German 10-year bond yields, viewed as a safer haven in times
of market turmoil, rose 2.5 basis points (bps) to 0.49 percent
, while yields were slightly higher across the euro
zone.
Euro zone stocks rallied more than 2 percent,
tracking an earlier rise across Asian shares.
ECB policymaker Ilmars Rimsevics said on Monday that Europe
was too relaxed about the prospect of contagion from China.
It could result in sagging demand for European exports while
further easing from China should weaken the yuan and serve to
export China's deflationary pressure.
This is a big headache for the ECB, which is struggling to
boost inflation that has been tugged down by another slide in
oil prices.
Long-term inflation expectations as measured by five-year,
five-year breakeven forwards are at their lowest
levels since early October, at about 1.6 percent.
The measure, which shows where markets expect 2026 inflation
forecasts to be in 2021, has fallen more than 20 bps since the
December highs. It is now less than 10 bps above troughs hit in
January 2015, a week before the ECB announced quantitative
easing.
Financial markets see roughly a 50 percent chance that the
ECB will cut interest rates further at its March meeting. Though
China is likely to be discussed at length at Thursday's ECB
meeting, markets do not expect more stimulus to be announced.
"While it seems very difficult to imagine a scenario where
any action will be taken, the analysis of the situation since
the last meeting is likely to be bleak," RBC strategist Peter
Schaffrik said.
Elsewhere, Finland sold at auction about 1.5 billion euros
of bonds maturing 2020 and 2042.
