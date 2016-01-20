LONDON Jan 20 Germany's 10-year Bund yield fell to its lowest level in more than eight months on Wednesday, as sliding oil prices lifted expectations that the ECB will sound a dovish tone at this week's policy meeting.

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and is not expected to take any action after cutting its deposit rate and extending the life of its quantitative easing last month.

But a more than 30 percent decline in oil prices since the last ECB meeting on Dec. 3 has fuelled talk that further stimulus will be needed in the months ahead to meet a 2 percent inflation target. Data on Tuesday confirmed euro zone inflation at 0.2 percent in December.

"There is speculation that the ECB, while not announcing new measures tomorrow, will at least hint at new measures in case inflation expectations continue to drop, as well as refer to the even lower oil price," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.

The 10-year German Bund yield fell more than 6 basis points to 0.416 percent, its lowest level since early May. Two- and five-year German bond yields hit their lowest since the ECB's December meeting at minus 0.408 percent and minus 0.20 percent, respectively.

Ten-year yields have fallen more than 20 basis points since the start of the year against a backdrop of tumbling oil prices and as concerns about China's economy rattle global markets and boost demand for safe-haven bonds.

Across the euro zone, 10-year yields were 4-6 basis points lower. French 10-year yields fell to about 0.82 percent , their lowest level since Dec. 3.

European stock markets tumbled more than 2 percent at the open and Asian shares slid to four-year lows amid a relentless sell off in oil prices

Still, after ECB easing measures failed to meet the market's high expectations in December, money markets price in a less than 10 percent chance rates will be cut a further 10 basis points in January.

The probability increases to about 50 percent in March, when the ECB staff forecasts are updated, and 100 percent by mid-year.

"We do not think (ECB President Mario) Draghi will drop any strong hint of what is to come tomorrow as he will be weary of creating unjustified expectations as was the case before the December meeting," Antoine Bouvet, a rates strategist at Mizuho said in a note. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Catherine Evans)