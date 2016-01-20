* German Bund yield falls to lowest since May 2015
* Bund yields back at levels seen in midst of sharp sell off
* Oil prices, global market volatility drive yields lower
* Expectations for dovish ECB at Thursday's meeting build
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Jan 20 German 10-year Bund yields fell
on Wednesday to their lowest levels since last May's dramatic
bond sell off, as sliding oil prices rattled global markets and
fuelled talk that the ECB may need to take further steps soon to
lift inflation.
Bund yields tumbled almost 8 basis points to 0.406 percent
, suffering their biggest daily sell off since the
first trading day of the year. They have not ventured far from
the 0.50 percent mark since last year's jump from zero percent
to 1 percent caused double-digit losses for many investors.
The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and is not
expected to take any action after cutting its deposit rate and
extending the life of its quantitative easing last month.
But a more than 30 percent decline in oil prices since the
ECB last met on Dec. 3 has stoked talk that further stimulus
will be needed to boost inflation, which is at just 0.2 percent
in the euro zone compared with the ECB's 2 percent target.
In addition, the rout in oil markets and concerns about
China have stoked concerns about the global growth outlook,
driving investors into safe-haven bond markets.
"Lower yields are being driven by expectations that the
world economy is in serious trouble," said Societe Generale
strategist Ciaran O'Hagan. "The ECB will be on hold tomorrow but
there will be a recognition that if inflation prospects remain
poor it will have to ease further in March."
Two- and five-year German bond yields hit their lowest since
the ECB's December meeting at -0.417 percent and -0.208 percent,
respectively. French 10-year yields fell to 0.79 percent
, also their lowest level since Dec. 3.
CAUTION
Even with Bund yields down more than 20 basis points since
the start of the year, some analysts said they were surprised
they had not fallen further given the global backdrop.
They attributed this to caution after bond markets
experienced one of their sharpest ever sell offs in April and
May last year, showing that even safe-haven assets can turn high
risk overnight when yields are close to zero and any rise is not
compensated by coupon payments.
"There is still some reservation for investors to increase
exposure to Bunds at these levels because everyone has memories
of last year when we had these aggressive sell offs," said
Michael Leister, head of rate strategy at Commerzbank in London.
Yields in peripheral government bond markets, which often
come under pressure at times of general risk aversion, rose.
The yield on 10-year Portuguese bonds rose to a two-month
high of 2.88 percent, pushing the gap over German Bund yields to
its widest in six months.
European stock markets tumbled more than 3 percent
and Asian shares slid to four-year lows on Wednesday amid a
relentless sell off in oil prices.
After ECB easing measures failed to meet the market's high
expectations in December, money markets price in a roughly 10
percent chance that rates will be cut by a further 10 basis
points at Thursday's meeting.
The probability increases to about 50 percent in March, when
the ECB staff forecasts are updated, and 100 percent by
mid-year.
"There is speculation that the ECB, while not announcing new
measures tomorrow, will at least hint at new measures in case
inflation expectations continue to drop, as well as refer to the
even lower oil price," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.
The ECB's stimulus programme is working but there are
limits to what monetary policy can do to lift growth in the euro
zone, Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on
Wednesday.
