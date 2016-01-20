* Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Greek yields rise sharply
* Banking concerns in Italy, Portugal come into focus
* Bund yields hit lowest since infamous May sell-off
* Oil prices, global growth worries spark risk aversion
(Updates throughout)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Jan 20 Bond yields in the euro zone's
indebted southern countries rose sharply on Wednesday, as
worries over the banking sectors in Italy and Portugal added to
global growth concerns and risk aversion sparked by a rapid fall
in oil prices.
The European Central Bank was not expected to ease monetary
policy further on Thursday, so bond investors were left feeling
more vulnerable than in recent months, knowing they will not
benefit from any additional near-term support.
In Italy, at the centre of the euro zone debt crisis in
2011-2012, concerns about 200 billion euros ($218 billion) of
non-performing loans that are unlikely to be repaid have helped
push bank shares some 20 percent lower this year.
In Portugal, private bondholders of Novo Banco's senior debt
have teamed up to challenge a recent central bank transfer of
nearly 2 billion euros of its bonds to "bad bank" Banco Espirito
Santo which makes their investments nearly worthless.
The gap between yields on Portuguese bonds and
benchmark German Bunds expanded to its widest
since July. In Italy and Spain the
gap is the widest since September, while in thrice-rescued
Greece it is the widest since August.
Spanish bonds, hit by political uncertainty after
inconclusive general elections in December, were holding up
better than their Italian and Portuguese peers. Madrid has
already set up a bad bank, its banking sector has received a
euro zone bailout and its economy is recovering faster.
"The risk-off mood is making itself felt in wider peripheral
bond spreads and softer equity markets," said Richard McGuire,
head of rates strategy at Rabobank. "Portugal is leading the way
and Italy is also underperforming because of mounting concern
about its banking sector."
BACK TO MAY LEVELS
Yields on safe-haven German 10-year Bunds fell to their
lowest levels since last May's dramatic bond sell off, as
sliding oil prices rattled global markets and fuelled talk that
the ECB may need to take further steps soon to lift inflation.
Bund yields tumbled almost 5 basis points to 0.43 percent
, having hit a low of 0.406 percent. They have not
ventured far from the 0.50 percent mark since last year's jump
from zero percent to 1 percent caused double-digit losses for
many investors.
A more than 30 percent decline in oil prices since the ECB
last met on Dec. 3 has stoked talk that further stimulus will be
needed to boost inflation, which is at just 0.2 percent in the
euro zone compared with the ECB's 2 percent target.
"Lower yields are being driven by expectations that the
world economy is in serious trouble," said Societe Generale
strategist Ciaran O'Hagan. "The ECB will be on hold tomorrow but
there will be a recognition that if inflation prospects remain
poor it will have to ease further in March."
Two- and five-year German bond yields hit their lowest since
the ECB's December meeting at -0.417 percent and -0.208 percent,
respectively.
Even with Bund yields down more than 20 basis points since
the start of the year, some analysts said they were surprised
they had not fallen further given the global backdrop.
They attributed this to caution after bond markets
experienced one of their sharpest ever sell offs in April and
May last year, showing that even safe-haven assets can turn high
risk overnight when yields are close to zero and any rise is not
compensated by coupon payments.
"There is still some reservation for investors to increase
exposure to Bunds at these levels because everyone has memories
of last year when we had these aggressive sell offs," said
Michael Leister, head of rate strategy at Commerzbank in London.
(Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Catherine Evans)