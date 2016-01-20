* Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Greek yields rise sharply

* Banking concerns in Italy, Portugal come into focus

* Bund yields hit lowest since infamous May sell-off

* Oil prices, global growth worries spark risk aversion (Updates throughout)

LONDON, Jan 20 Bond yields in the euro zone's indebted southern countries rose sharply on Wednesday, as worries over the banking sectors in Italy and Portugal added to global growth concerns and risk aversion sparked by a rapid fall in oil prices.

The European Central Bank was not expected to ease monetary policy further on Thursday, so bond investors were left feeling more vulnerable than in recent months, knowing they will not benefit from any additional near-term support.

In Italy, at the centre of the euro zone debt crisis in 2011-2012, concerns about 200 billion euros ($218 billion) of non-performing loans that are unlikely to be repaid have helped push bank shares some 20 percent lower this year.

In Portugal, private bondholders of Novo Banco's senior debt have teamed up to challenge a recent central bank transfer of nearly 2 billion euros of its bonds to "bad bank" Banco Espirito Santo which makes their investments nearly worthless.

The gap between yields on Portuguese bonds and benchmark German Bunds expanded to its widest since July. In Italy and Spain the gap is the widest since September, while in thrice-rescued Greece it is the widest since August.

Spanish bonds, hit by political uncertainty after inconclusive general elections in December, were holding up better than their Italian and Portuguese peers. Madrid has already set up a bad bank, its banking sector has received a euro zone bailout and its economy is recovering faster.

"The risk-off mood is making itself felt in wider peripheral bond spreads and softer equity markets," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank. "Portugal is leading the way and Italy is also underperforming because of mounting concern about its banking sector."

BACK TO MAY LEVELS

Yields on safe-haven German 10-year Bunds fell to their lowest levels since last May's dramatic bond sell off, as sliding oil prices rattled global markets and fuelled talk that the ECB may need to take further steps soon to lift inflation.

Bund yields tumbled almost 5 basis points to 0.43 percent , having hit a low of 0.406 percent. They have not ventured far from the 0.50 percent mark since last year's jump from zero percent to 1 percent caused double-digit losses for many investors.

A more than 30 percent decline in oil prices since the ECB last met on Dec. 3 has stoked talk that further stimulus will be needed to boost inflation, which is at just 0.2 percent in the euro zone compared with the ECB's 2 percent target.

"Lower yields are being driven by expectations that the world economy is in serious trouble," said Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan. "The ECB will be on hold tomorrow but there will be a recognition that if inflation prospects remain poor it will have to ease further in March."

Two- and five-year German bond yields hit their lowest since the ECB's December meeting at -0.417 percent and -0.208 percent, respectively.

Even with Bund yields down more than 20 basis points since the start of the year, some analysts said they were surprised they had not fallen further given the global backdrop.

They attributed this to caution after bond markets experienced one of their sharpest ever sell offs in April and May last year, showing that even safe-haven assets can turn high risk overnight when yields are close to zero and any rise is not compensated by coupon payments.

"There is still some reservation for investors to increase exposure to Bunds at these levels because everyone has memories of last year when we had these aggressive sell offs," said Michael Leister, head of rate strategy at Commerzbank in London.

