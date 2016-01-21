* Peripheral bonds under strain on banking worries

* Portugal-German yield gap widest since Oct. 2014

* Investors expect no easing at ECB meeting

By John Geddie

LONDON, Jan 21 Euro zone government bond investors may have accepted that the ECB is unlikely to offer any more monetary stimulus on Thursday, but they will be looking for some reassuring words on the banking sector which has rattled their market of late.

While yields across the bloc nudged up ahead of the ECB meeting, the strain was most keenly felt in peripheral bonds -- where nerves have been shredded by a rout in global stocks and concerns about the health of their financial sectors.

Portuguese 10-year yields, rose 6 basis points to 3.00 percent, pulling the gap with German equivalents to the widest since Oct. 2014. In Italy, with yields up 3 bps at 1.69 percent, the gap was the widest since August last year.

Lisbon and the ECB have been lambasted by private bondholders of Novo Banco's senior debt after the Portuguese central bank transferred nearly 2 billion euros of its bonds to "bad bank" Banco Espirito Santo which makes their investments nearly worthless.

Rome, which was at the centre of the euro zone debt crisis in 2011-2012, now faces concerns about 200 billion euros ($218 billion) of non-performing loans that are unlikely to be repaid. This has already pushed bank shares some 24 percent lower this year.

The latest slump this week was triggered by a request from the ECB, in its role as bank supervisor, for more information on these bad loans having already combed their accounts during the 2014 stress tests.

This has triggered fears from investors that it may demand further writedowns, amid frustration that the country has made no progress on plans to set up a bad bank.

Spanish bonds, hit by political uncertainty after inconclusive general elections in December, were holding up better than their Italian and Portuguese peers. Madrid has already set up a bad bank, its banking sector has received a euro zone bailout and its economy is recovering faster.

"As there is nothing expected on the monetary policy front, focus shifts to other stories like what its going on in the Portuguese and Italian banking sectors," KBC rates strategist Mathias van der Jeugt, said.

Having cut interest rates back in December, the ECB is expected to leave things as they are at the rate decision at 1245 GMT.

With a slowdown in China and the price of oil plunging, however, dovish signals are expected for ECB president Mario Draghi during the press conference which begins at 1330 GMT.

Markets are already pricing in around a 50 percent chance of a 10 basis point cut in the deposit rate to -0.40 percent at the March meeting.

German 10-year yields, the euro zone benchmark, rose 1 bps to 0.43 percent on Thursday, just above the eight-month lows struck during Wednesday's market rout. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Toby Chopra)