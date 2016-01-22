LONDON Jan 22 Peripheral government bond yields in the euro zone tumbled on Friday, following hints from the ECB that it could deliver more monetary stimulus in March and as a recovery in world markets after a tumultuous week calmed investor nerves.

Worries about the banking sectors in Italy and Portugal as well as global growth concerns sparked by rout in oil prices pushed yields in indebted southern euro zone countries to multi-month highs earlier this week.

But a rebound in oil prices from 12-year lows, a bounce in stocks and hopes of further monetary easing in the euro zone bought some relief to peripheral bond markets with yields on Spanish, Italian and Portuguese bonds down 3-7 basis points.

"There's a general correction in the risk-off mood," said Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank. "What we're seeing for now is a relief rally, helped by the ECB suggesting it is there as a backstop."

Portugal's 10-year bond yield fell to 2.81 percent, down almost 20 basis points from a six-month high hit on Thursday at 3 percent.

ECB HOPES RISE

Expectations of further ECB stimulus also sent yields on two and five-year German bonds to record lows at -0.456 percent and -0.246 percent respectively.

Fading growth and inflation prospects will force the ECB to review its policy stance in March, President Mario Draghi said on Thursday, a strong signal that more easing could be coming within months.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Friday, Draghi said the ECB had plenty of instruments at its disposal to push inflation higher and was both determined and willing to act to fulfil its mandate.

Money markets price in a roughly an 80 percent chance of a 10 basis point cut in the ECB's deposit rate when it meets in March.

"Weaker than expected inflation dynamics are of particular concern to the central bank and the publication of 2018 economic forecasts at the March meeting will need to be accompanied with new easing measures if the central bank wants to credibly forecast inflation returning close to target over the forecasting horizon," said Peter Chatwell, head of European rates strategy at Mizuho.

The ECB has an inflation target of close to 2 percent, while inflation in the euro area is running at 0.2 percent.

As oil prices rose 5 percent on Friday, moving back above $30 as cold weather pushed up demand, investors' inflation expectations clawed back from their lowest levels in more than three months.

The five-year, five-year breakeven forward, which shows where markets expect 2026 inflation forecasts to be in 2021 , last stood at 1.60 percent, up from 1.57 percent on Thursday.

Still, the measure is about 20 bps below early December levels. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)