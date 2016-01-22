* Yields on peripheral bonds slide on ECB easing hopes

* German two-, five-year bond yields hit record lows

* ECB seen easing as early as March (Updates throughout)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Jan 22 Expectations for long-term inflation in the euro zone declined on Friday to their lowest since February 2015, a day after the European Central Bank signalled more monetary easing in March.

The dwindling expectations suggest that while financial markets may be rallying, the good mood shows little sign of spreading to the real economy any time soon.

The five-year, five-year breakeven forward, which shows where markets expect 2026 eurozone inflation forecasts to be in 2021, fell as low as 1.5621 percent.

It has fallen almost 25 basis points from a high in early December as a rout in oil markets drives down investors' inflation expectations.

The euro zone could tip into deflation for some months in the first half of the year because of low oil prices, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said .

"That's proof that the ECB, at this stage, is unable to control inflation expectations," said Cyril Regnat, a fixed income strategist at Natixis. Markets were probably over- reacting, he said, and inflation expectations might rise if oil prices recover.

Money markets are pricing in roughly an 80 percent chance the ECB will cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points in March .

PERIPHERAL YIELDS TUMBLE

Yields on peripheral government bonds fell as hopes for further monetary easing served as a reminder that ECB stimulus remains a powerful buffer for euro zone bonds.

The yield on Portugal's 10-year government bond fell 9 basis points at 2.80 percent, down 20 basis points from Thursday's six-month high.

Greek 10-year bond yields fell 38 bps to 9.72 percent and Spanish yields tumbled 3.4 bps to 1.68 percent . Ten-year Italian yields lagged behind, falling 1.5 bps to 1.54 percent.

Worries about Italian and Portuguese banks as well as global growth pummelled peripheral bonds earlier this week, pushing the gap between 10-year Portuguese and German yields to their widest since October 2014.

"By boosting expectations for further easing, the ECB is providing a ceiling for yields on peripheral bonds, and this is significant," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, a fixed-income strategist at Rabobank.

Expectations of further ECB stimulus also sent yields on two and five-year German bonds to record lows at -0.456 percent and -0.246 percent respectively.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Friday, ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank had plenty of instruments at its disposal to push inflation higher and was both determined and willing to act to fulfil its mandate.

German Bund yields rose as oil rallied by 5 percent and European stocks gained 2 percent gain, weakening demand for safe-haven German bonds.

The 10-year Bund yield was last up 3.4 bps at 0.42 percent and above Thursday's 8 1/2-month low of 0.36 percent. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Larry King)