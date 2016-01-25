LONDON Jan 25 Greek 10-year government bond
yields fell on Monday after Standard and Poor's raised the
country's rating by one notch to B minus, praising the country's
compliance with the terms of its third bailout.
Greece was still debating its politically sensitive pension
reform, a precondition for completing the first review and
starting talks on debt restructuring that has prompted a wave of
strikes. But the agency expected a compromise to be reached in
the coming months.
The review could potentially lead to the inclusion of Greek
bonds in the European Central Bank's 60 billion euro a month
asset purchase programme.
It could also pave the way to debt relief talks with its
euro zone partners, which some bondholders would see as a
positive development. They do not expect the talks to include
the private sector, which has already taken losses in a 2012
restructuring.
At the market open at 0830 GMT, Greek 10-year bond yields
fell 10 basis points to as low as 9.44 percent,
having traded above 10 percent at the end of last week.
Prices were extremely volatile, however, in one of the
world's most illiquid debt markets. Only 35 million euros worth
of Greek bonds had traded in the first two weeks of the year on
the HDAT platform, according to central bank data.
"The rating upgrade - I don't think it was fully priced in
by the market, although it's hard to draw any conclusion about
the illiquid Greek bonds," said KBC rate strategist Mathias van
der Jeugt.
Analysts say Greece remains a market only for specialised
distressed debt investors. Rating upgrades normally trigger
forced buying from rating-sensitive investors only when a
country moves from "junk" to investment grade, which Greece was
still far away from.
Two-year yields were down 9 basis points at
13.48 percent, while five-year yields were 11 bps
lower at 11.12 percent. The inverted yield curve in which
short-term yields trade higher than longer-term ones is a sign
bondholders are still worried that Greece may not be able to
repay its debt in full when it comes due.
Greek CDS prices suggested the market saw a
default probability of 57 percent, according to Markit data.
"The upgrade is good news, but Greece remains vulnerable,"
BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said.
The Athens bourse was up 1.4 percent, with an index
of banking stocks rising 2.2 percent.
Most other euro zone bonds were flat, with little reaction
seen to centre-right Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa winning Portugal's
presidential election on Sunday.
German 10-year Bund yields were unchanged at
0.41 percent.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Tom Heneghan)