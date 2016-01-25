(Updates prices for close)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Jan 25 Greek government bonds held
steady and stocks rose on Monday after Standard and Poor's
raised the country's rating by one notch to B minus, praising
its compliance with the terms of its third bailout.
Greece is still debating its politically sensitive pension
reform, a precondition for completing the first bailout review
and starting talks on debt restructuring but has prompted a wave
of strikes. But the ratings agency expected a compromise to be
reached in the coming months.
If successful, the review could potentially lead to the
inclusion of Greek bonds in the European Central Bank's 60
billion euro a month asset purchase programme.
It could also pave the way to debt relief talks with its
euro zone partners, which some bondholders would see as a
positive development. Although some uncertainty remains, they
generally do not expect the talks to include the private sector,
which has already taken losses in a 2012 restructuring.
Standard & Poor's expects Greece's economy to flat line this
year before "a more robust recovery". Greece's central bank
chief on Monday said that while its economy shrank 0.2 percent
in 2015, it has the potential to rebound in 2016 if the first
bailout review is speedily concluded.
At the market open at 0830 GMT, Greek 10-year bond yields
fell 10 basis points to as low as 9.44 percent,
having traded above 10 percent at the end of last week.
Prices were extremely volatile, however, in one of the
world's most illiquid debt markets. They finished the day
slightly higher at 9.63 percent.
"The rating upgrade - I don't think it was fully priced in
by the market, although it's hard to draw any conclusion about
the illiquid Greek bonds," said KBC rate strategist Mathias van
der Jeugt.
Only 35 million euros worth of Greek bonds had traded in the
first two weeks of the year on the HDAT platform, according to
central bank data.
The trading volumes did not look on track to match
December's 134 million euros, but they were higher than in the
whole April-September period of last year, when worries that
Greece could crash out of the euro zone reached a climax.
The Athens bourse was up around 1 percent, while
other European stock markets were in the red.
"STILL VULNERABLE"
Analysts say Greece remains a market mainly for specialised
distressed debt investors, although mainstream names such as
PIMCO, BlackRock and Carmignac Gestion have also dipped into
that market.
Rating upgrades can improve the market sentiment, but
normally trigger forced buying from rating-sensitive investors
only when a country moves from "junk" to investment grade, which
Greece was still far away from.
Greek CDS prices suggested the market saw a
default probability of 57 percent, according to Markit data. The
Greek 10-year bond trades at 64.2 cents in the euro.
"The upgrade is good news, but Greece remains vulnerable,"
BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said.
Most other euro zone bonds were flat, with little reaction
seen to centre-right Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa winning Portugal's
presidential election on Sunday.
Southern European bonds were given a lift last week by
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who flagged more
monetary policy easing for March. But domestic problems could
still stand in the way to narrower yield spreads.
German 10-year Bund yields were down 1 basis
point at 0.40 percent.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Tom Heneghan/Hugh
Lawson)