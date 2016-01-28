(Updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON Jan 28 Euro zone bond yields fell on Thursday after the Federal Reserve was deemed to have struck a dovish tone by acknowledging recent market volatility.

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and said it was "closely monitoring" global economic and financial developments, signalling it had accounted for a equities selloff but wasn't ready to abandon a plan to tighten monetary policy this year.

German 10-year yields - the euro zone's benchmark - were 3 basis points lower at 0.33 percent, having fallen as low as 0.311 percent earlier, a level not seen since April 2015. U.S. Treasury yields dropped 6 bps after the statement was released late on Wednesday and traded flat at 2.0 percent on Thursday.

Strategists said the cautious signal combined with the prospect of further easing from the European Central Bank showed global monetary policymakers were ready to react to recent market turmoil spurred by worries about a slowdown in China and plummeting oil prices.

Money markets pared back rate hike expectations. Traders in the U.S. federal funds futures market priced in a 12 percent change that the Fed will lift rates in March, down from 25 percent at the beginning of the week and 50 percent at the end of last year.

"Generally central banks are adopting a more conciliatory tone and that reflects fundamentals which are bond supportive, with lower inflation expected for a long time," Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan said.

Shrugging off economic weakness in China, Japan and Europe, the Fed last month raised its key overnight lending rate by a quarter point to a range of 0.25-0.50 percent and issued upbeat forecasts that suggested four additional hikes this year.

The implications for global consumer price growth with oil near a 12-year low are of particular concern and a preliminary reading of German inflation for January that came in at 0.5 percent year-on-year reinforced that.

European money markets have fully priced in a further 10 bps cut in the ECB's deposit rate for March to -0.40 percent.

At a country level, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Wednesday defeated two no-confidence motions in parliament.

This, plus easing fears about the financial sector after a deal was struck with the European Commission to help banks sell some of their 200 billion euros of bad loans, buoyed investor demand for some of Europe's lower-rated debt.

That helped Italy sell 7 billion euros of bonds on Thursday, paying less than a month ago for five- and 10-year debt.

Italian 10-year yields fell 3 bps to 1.47 percent .