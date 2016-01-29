* BoJ decision send Japanese yields to record low

* German 2-year yields touch new record low

* Yields 3-6 basis points lower across euro zone

* Japan move turns focus back on ECB, Fed

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Jan 29 Germany's 10-year bond yield hit a nine-month low on Friday after a surprise move by the Bank of Japan to adopt negative interest rates cemented expectations that the ECB may also need to take further steps to boost inflation.

The Bank of Japan's decision to cut its benchmark interest rate below zero sent the yields on Japanese government bonds to record lows.

That set up a positive tone for other major bond markets, with U.S. and European yields falling. Germany's 10-year Bund yield fell 4 basis points to 0.29 percent, its lowest level since late April 2015 and putting it on track to end the month with falls of over 30 basis points.

Yields were 3-6 basis points lower across the euro zone, while two-year German yields touched a new record low at minus 0.471 percent.

"The surprising negative rate decision by the BOJ adds to the ECB speculation," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

Analysts said the BOJ's unexpected policy action highlighted the steps major central banks are willing to take to lift inflation expectations and protect their economies from the jitters that have roiled markets since the start of the year.

The U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged on Wednesday and said it was "closely monitoring" global economic and financial developments and the European Central Bank last week suggested it could ease monetary policy in March.

"All central banks face lower inflation expectations with the oil-price fall and now we have uncertainty in China and the global economy in general," said Alexander Aldinger, rate strategist at Bayerische Landesbank.

A flash estimate of euro zone inflation later on Friday is expected to show that while inflation picked up in January it remained well below the ECB's target of near 2 percent.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast inflation at 0.4 percent year-on-year, compared with 0.2 percent in December.

Following last week's ECB meeting, money markets have moved to fully price in a 10 basis point cut in the ECB's deposit rate in March. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Alison Williams)