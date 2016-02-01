LONDON Feb 1 Yields on German government bonds of up to five years' maturity traded below the European Central Bank's deposit rate on Monday as money market rates reflected expectations of two further 10 basis point cuts in 2016.

The Bank of Japan's unexpected cut in a benchmark interest rate to below zero on Friday has supported bond markets around the world. The move highlighted the challenges that major central banks face in lifting inflation at a time when China is slowing down and oil prices trade around $35.

German five-year bond yields hit record lows of -0.318 percent as markets expected major central banks to be stuck in a race to the bottom on interest rates for the foreseeable future. Two-year yields fell as low as -0.486 percent, within a whisker of their record low.

"Rate cut speculation looks set to continue after the BOJ went negative," said Commerzbank rate strategist Rainer Guntermann.

The rules of the ECB's 1.5 trillion euro stimulus programme stop it from buying bonds whose yields trade below the deposit rate, which is now minus 0.30 percent. The ECB then has to compensate by buying longer-term bonds in larger amounts.

Ten-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, fell to 0.236 percent. It was their lowest since April 2015 when they were in the middle of a snowballing sell-off that took them from almost zero to above 1 percent in a matter of weeks.

In money markets, the difference between forward overnight rates dated for the March ECB meeting and the average spot Eonia rate in the past month suggested expectations of a 10 basis point cut in the deposit rate. Another such move was fully expected by July or September.

Other euro zone bond yields were lower as well, with Portuguese bonds unaffected by comments from ratings agency DBRS calling the country's draft budget deficit target "ambitious."

DBRS is the only major rating agency to assign Portugal investment-grade status, which the country needs to qualify for the ECB's bond-buying programme.

Ten-year Portuguese yields were 2 basis points lower at 2.67 percent.

Greece yields were little changed at 9.80 percent as the country's official lenders were set to start a review of its progress in implementing the economic reforms agreed under its third bailout. (Editing by Catherine Evans)