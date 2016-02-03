(Writes through)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON Feb 3 Five-year German bond yields held near record lows on Wednesday after an auction that drew fewer bids than the amount on offer but one that analysts said was not as negative as it appeared.

Germany sold 3.971 billion euros of new 5-year Bobl notes and was the fifth technically uncovered auction of its kind.

Technically uncovered auctions are not uncommon in Germany, where debt sales often depend on investor interest on that particular day, rather than underlying demand for German debt, which is seen one of the safest assets in the world.

While demand was not stellar and yields at the auction were 6-7 basis points (bps) above the secondary market levels, the lack of post-auction selling in German bonds suggests that the majority in the market believed getting bids of 4.745 billion euros for such low yields was an acceptable result.

"It is another technically uncovered auction but digging deeper into the details, it's far less negative that it seems," Commerzbank rate strategist, David Schnautz, said.

"Record low yields don't appear to be giving people a headache and at the margin the auction is supportive for the ECB to do what is currently expected, which is a 10-basis-point cut in the deposit rate next month," he said.

Five-year German bond yields were steady at minus 0.30 percent, unchanged from levels before the auction and matching the ECB's deposit rate of minus 0.30 percent.

Early on Wednesday, they hit a record low of minus 0.32 percent.

German two-year yields touched a new record low at minus 0.49 percent as weak equity markets and speculation about further monetary easing from the ECB continued to underpin demand for bonds.

The ECB has signalled that it is likely to ease monetary policy again next month to boost inflation and protect the euro zone economy from global market turmoil.

A decision by the Bank of Japan last week to cut interest rates into negative territory has cemented a view that the ECB will cut its deposit rate by 10 bps in March.

Money markets are fully pricing in such a move as well as further 10 bps cut by July or September.

"The Bank of Japan has lowered (the floor) for the ECB," Mizuho strategist, Peter Chatwell, said.

Euro zone yields were flat to slightly lower, with peripheral bond yields giving up early rises.

Analysts said a 9-billion-euro sale of new 30-year bonds from Italy had put some pressure on bond yields in southern Europe. Spain sells 10-year and 20-year bonds on Thursday. (Editing by Louise Ireland)