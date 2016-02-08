* Portugal-German yield spread widest in nearly two years
* German two-year bond yields hit record low
* Crisis comparisons as cost of insuring bank debt soars
By Marius Zaharia and John Geddie
LONDON, Feb 8 Borrowing costs in the euro zone's
most indebted countries jumped on Monday as concerns over global
growth and the health of Europe's financial sector pushed
investors into safe-haven assets.
Yields on triple-A rated German two-year bonds hit a record
low of minus 0.52 percent, whilst 10-year yields
fell 9 basis points (bps) to 0.23 percent, a level
not seen since April 2015.
Meanwhile, the gap between the yields of Portuguese 10-year
bonds PT10YT-TWEB and benchmark German Bunds hit its widest
levels since March 2014. Equivalent Italian and
Spanish yield spreads were at their widest since
July 2015.
"It is risk off with capital 'R'," said ING senior rate
strategist Martin van Vliet.
Investor and analyst morale in the euro zone deteriorated
more than expected in February, according to a survey by
Frankfurt-based Sentix. A sub-index of expectations for the euro
zone economy plunged to 1.5 from 6.3 in January, the lowest
level since November 2014.
In its changed budget plan for 2016, Portugal cut its growth
forecast to 1.8 percent from 2.1 percent previously. The budget
deficit is seen at 2.2 percent of GDP compared with 2.6 percent
initially.
Concerns about the banks in Portugal and Italy led to some
selling pressure on their sovereign bonds earlier this year, but
the worries appeared to be more widely spread on Monday, with
the likes of Deutsche Bank in Germany taking a hit.
As the cost of insuring bank debt soared, comparisons
started to be made with the early days of the global financial
crisis in 2008.
"It is a general risk-off move ... the fundamental picture
is clearly softening," said Owen Callan, senior analyst at
Cantor Fitzgerald. "People are worried about the global economy
and particularly now we are beginning to look at the banks.
"You are seeing more and more people saying: is this 2008
again? Maybe not quite as severe, but do we need to be worrying
about the banking sector and risk assets on a bigger level?"
Portuguese 10-year bond yields were up 27
basis points at 3.20 percent, the biggest daily rise seen since
June 2015. Italian and Spanish
yields were up 12-13 basis points at 1.69 percent and 1.76
percent, respectively.
IRISH UPGRADE
Somewhat more resilient to the sell-off, Irish 10-year bond
yields held near 1 percent as an upgrade to the
country's credit rating by Fitch countered selling pressure
ahead of what is expected to be a close-run election on Feb. 26.
Fitch raised Ireland by one notch to A late on Friday.
One opinion poll on Saturday showed Prime Minister Enda
Kenny's conservative party had halted a slide in popularity but
it fell sharply in another, maintaining the potential for an
inconclusive outcome to the poll.
The ratings move will not trigger any buying by investors
tracking bond indices. A Moody's upgrade of its Baa1 rating
could have a bigger impact than the Fitch move.
Nevertheless, analysts said it should provide some support
for Irish bonds.
"There almost seems to be a virtuous circle for that
country," said RIA Capital Markets bond strategist Nick
Stamenkovic. "Obviously you have the elections coming up so you
might see investors taking a more cautious stance but the
underlying fundamentals are very positive."
