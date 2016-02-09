LONDON Feb 9 A market measure of long-term euro zone inflation expectations fell to a record low on Tuesday, driven lower by concerns about global growth.

The 5-year/5-year breakeven forward, cited by the ECB as one of its favoured gauges of inflation expectations, fell as low as 1.4740 percent, extending recent sharp declines.

The measure shows where markets see 2026 inflation forecasts in 2021. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)