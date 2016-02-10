LONDON Feb 10 German short-term debt yields were just off record lows before a two-year bond auction on Wednesday as money markets saw chances the European Central Bank will cut its deposit rate by more than 10 basis points in March.

Bond markets in southern Europe looked more stable after a sharp sell-off this week. Portuguese 10-year yields were down 15 bps at 3.40 percent after rising more than 30 bps on Tuesday as investors concerned about global growth and the health of the world's banks moved money out of lower-rated markets.

The flight towards safe havens is one reason why German two-year yields fell as low as minus 0.536 percent this week. Another is that the ECB is expected to ease monetary policy further at its next meeting in March.

The slowdown in the Chinese economy, record low long-term inflation expectations due to subdued oil prices and rising stress indicators in bank-to-bank lending markets all call for more decisive measures from the ECB.

Forward contracts of overnight EONIA interest rates dated for the March meeting are 13 basis points lower than the spot rate, meaning money markets see a one-in-three chance of a 20 basis point cut. A cut of 10 basis points is widely assumed.

In that context, the sale of up to 5 billion euros of a new two-year German bond later in the day may find strong demand despite the deeply negative yields on offer.

"Expectations are growing that the ECB will be forced to deliver more on the rates front in March than a 10 basis point deposit facility rate cut," ING senior rate strategist Martin van Vliet said.

"We would expect today's launch of the new two-year Schatz ... to proceed fairly smoothly."

Money markets factor in some 25 basis points worth of deposit rate cuts for 2016. Two-year German yields were 1 basis point higher on the day at minus 0.51 percent.

Ten-year Bund yields, the euro zone benchmark, were flat at 0.238 percent. Almost a year ago, Bunds tested the zero level, but their failure quickly escalated into a snowballing sell-off that took yields above 1 percent.

The context then was different, as markets were not risk averse and simply thought the ECB's 60 billion euro a month bond buying programme, recently extended by six months, would wipe out sovereign borrowing costs across the euro zone.

But the memory of the painful April-May Bund sell-off makes many analysts remain reluctant to forecast zero yields.

"We recognise that, if the European Central Bank extends its QE programme, yields on German Bunds could fall further," said Ken Leech, CIO of Western Asset Management, the largest subsidiary of Legg Mason with $440 billion of assets under management.

"However, given that their valuation is so extraordinary, with yields approaching zero, the risk-reward trade-off is just not compelling." (Additional reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Catherine Evans)