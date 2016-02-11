LONDON Feb 11 Europe's benchmark German bond yields fell sharply on Thursday, a day after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen highlighted the market turmoil and a slowdown in China which could limit further rate rises in the world's largest economy.

Yellen told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that that the Fed was unlikely to reverse its plan to raise interest rates, having hiked for the first time in a decade in December, but financial conditions have become "less supportive" for growth.

"Yellen's comments were clearly dovish," Soeren Moerch, head of fixed income trading at Danske Markets, said.

Commerzbank pointed out Yellen's response to one question on the potential for negative interest rates to which she responded they are "something we will and should look at".

Germany's 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points in early European trading to 0.207 percent, just above a nine-month low of 0.194 percent hit earlier this week. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Jamie McGeever)