By John Geddie and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON Feb 17 German bond yields crept higher on Wednesday, reversing earlier declines as oil prices rose by more than 7 percent after Iran voiced support for a deal between top oil producers to freeze output.

Russia and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday agreed to limit oil production at January levels contingent on Iran, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries' fourth-largest producer, agreeing to join the freeze.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh met counterparts from Venezuela, Iraq and Qatar in Tehran on Wednesday, after which he welcomed the initiative to set a ceiling as a first step towards stabilising the market.

Brent crude was up 7.25 percent at $34.50 a barrel by 1640 GMT.

Bond yields have closely tracked moves in crude over the last eight months because of the feed-through from low prices on expectations of inflation, which the European Central Bank is attempting to prop up.

Analysts said even with a possible deal to freeze production, oil prices were likely to remain low for some time.

"The kind of deal we're looking at, at best, freezes production at current levels which is consistent with a supply glut and an extended period of low oil prices which is supportive of bonds in that it contributes to low inflation expectations," said Daiwa Securities head of economic research Chris Scicluna.

Matthew Cairns, a fixed income strategist at Rabobank, added that Iran welcoming a oil production freeze did not mean they would join a freeze.

Markets are already geared up for the ECB to lower its deposit rate deeper into negative territory at its meeting next month, while an expansion or extension of its asset purchase programme is also on the cards.

ECB President Mario Draghi has signalled he is ready to ease policy if financial market turmoil or low energy prices reduce inflation expectations, though Governing Council Ewald Nowotny does not want a repeat of December where investors' expectations became unrealistically high.

German 10-year yields - the bloc's benchmark - rose 1.5 basis points to 0.28 percent.

Yields remain well above a nine-month low of 0.133 percent hit last week, so Germany attracted more bids than in January at a 10-year bond auction although the total amount was still slightly lower than what was on offer.

Most other euro zone bond yields were flat to 2 basis points lower.

One-year euro zone inflation swap rates fell back to minus 0.11 percent having hit zero on Tuesday.