* Euro zone flash inflation due at 1000GMT

* Zero expected, negative possible after German data

* Irish yields edge up after inconclusive election

By John Geddie

LONDON, Feb 29 German bond yields were pinned near 10-month lows on Monday ahead of data expected to show euro zone inflation at zero which ups pressure on the ECB to deliver new stimulus measures.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast year-on-year consumer prices in the euro area to have flatlined in February, down from 0.3 percent, the previous month.

And it could be worse after data on Friday showed annual inflation in Germany -- the bloc's biggest economy -- turned negative in February to hit its lowest in more than a year.

It was even more dire in Spain, with prices down 0.9 percent year-on-year.

Even with markets priced for the European Central Bank (ECB) to cut its deposit rate deeper into negative territory and ramp up its asset-purchase scheme at its March 10 meeting, analysts said yields could fall further in the wake of poor data.

"Today's prospective decline in the HICP flash estimate comes with downside risks given Friday's country releases," Commerzbank analysts Rainer Guntermann said.

"Speculation about bolder ECB measures... could unfold."

German 10-year yields -- the bloc's benchmark -- were a touch lower at 0.15 percent, within sight of a 10-month low of 0.128 percent struck last week.

Most other euro zone yields were flat or slightly lower on the day.

Irish yields rose slightly after inconclusive elections raised the prospect of weeks of political stalemate in Dublin.

Renewed signs of a deflationary spiral in the single currency bloc come as rising consumer and business angst also threaten the euro zone's recovery.

A weekend meeting of the G20 group of leading economies also failed to agree concrete measures to boost growth, leaving investors on edge.

While bonds got a slight boost from the worries over growth, European shares retreated from a three-week high and stayed on track for their third-straight month of losses.

"When confidence and inflation are declining in lockstep there really cannot be much room for hawkishness on the (ECB's) Governing Council, nor can there be much doubt in the market's mind that the ECB has to be upping their game here," Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Toby Chopra)