LONDON, March 1 German Bund yields pulled away from 10-month lows on Tuesday, with gains in Asian stock markets easing downward pressure that came from the previous day's deeper than expected fall in euro zone consumer prices.

The rise in yields follows a sharp 4 basis point fall in borrowing costs over 10 years on Monday as long-term inflation expectations hit record lows. Regardless of Tuesday's moves, bets that German benchmark yields may soon turn negative are again a mainstream view in the market.

The European Central Bank is expected to cut its deposit rate by at least another 10 basis points next week and ramp up its bond buying scheme.

The stimulus would come on top of monetary policy easing elsewhere amid global growth concerns, including Monday's cut in the reserve requirement ratio for Chinese banks which prompted the gains in Asian shares.

"Asian shares have been remarkably resilient ... and this is taking the shine off Bunds this morning," RIA Capital Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.

"We've had a remarkable rally in Bunds and markets are gearing up for the ECB meeting next week so investors might be taking a few chips off the table before that."

German 10-year Bund yields were 2 basis points higher on the day at 0.13 percent, having fallen as low as 0.102 percent on Monday. They remain within touching distance of the record low of 0.05 percent hit in April 2015.

Bunds suffered a sharp sell-off shortly after reaching their trough and until recently analysts and investors had been adamant that the recollection of the losses suffered last May would prevent yields from approaching zero in the foreseeable future.

But with deflation returning to the euro zone and worries about a slowdown in China hurting the growth outlook globally, some analysts, including Stamenkovic, say it is only a matter of time before Bund yields hit record lows.

"We expect Bunds to test last year's low of 0.05 percent in the near term with a chance of briefly also trading at negative yields," Citi strategists said in a note.

Nine-year yields were the latest on the German curve to turn negative on Monday. Japanese 10-year yields are minus 0.06 percent and Swiss yields trade at minus 0.50 percent.

Other euro zone yields were 1-3 basis points higher. Manufacturing surveys across the euro zone on Tuesday will allow investors to update their views on the bloc's economy, but they are unlikely to challenge current ECB expectations.

"Further ECB easing in March now looks a stone-cold certainty," said ING senior rates strategist Martin van Vliet. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by John Stonestreet)