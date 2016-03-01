By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, March 1 German Bund yields pulled away
from 10-month lows on Tuesday, with gains in Asian stock markets
easing downward pressure that came from the previous day's
deeper than expected fall in euro zone consumer prices.
The rise in yields follows a sharp 4 basis point fall in
borrowing costs over 10 years on Monday as long-term inflation
expectations hit record lows. Regardless of
Tuesday's moves, bets that German benchmark yields may soon turn
negative are again a mainstream view in the market.
The European Central Bank is expected to cut its deposit
rate by at least another 10 basis points next week
and ramp up its bond buying scheme.
The stimulus would come on top of monetary policy easing
elsewhere amid global growth concerns, including Monday's cut in
the reserve requirement ratio for Chinese banks which prompted
the gains in Asian shares.
"Asian shares have been remarkably resilient ... and this is
taking the shine off Bunds this morning," RIA Capital Markets
bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.
"We've had a remarkable rally in Bunds and markets are
gearing up for the ECB meeting next week so investors might be
taking a few chips off the table before that."
German 10-year Bund yields were 2 basis points
higher on the day at 0.13 percent, having fallen as low as 0.102
percent on Monday. They remain within touching distance of the
record low of 0.05 percent hit in April 2015.
Bunds suffered a sharp sell-off shortly after reaching their
trough and until recently analysts and investors had been
adamant that the recollection of the losses suffered last May
would prevent yields from approaching zero in the foreseeable
future.
But with deflation returning to the euro zone and worries
about a slowdown in China hurting the growth outlook globally,
some analysts, including Stamenkovic, say it is only a matter of
time before Bund yields hit record lows.
"We expect Bunds to test last year's low of 0.05 percent in
the near term with a chance of briefly also trading at negative
yields," Citi strategists said in a note.
Nine-year yields were the latest on the German curve to turn
negative on Monday. Japanese 10-year yields are
minus 0.06 percent and Swiss yields trade at minus
0.50 percent.
Other euro zone yields were 1-3 basis points higher.
Manufacturing surveys across the euro zone on Tuesday will allow
investors to update their views on the bloc's economy, but they
are unlikely to challenge current ECB expectations.
"Further ECB easing in March now looks a stone-cold
certainty," said ING senior rates strategist Martin van Vliet.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by John Stonestreet)