* Bund yields could follow Japanese, Swiss yields below zero

* ECB seen cutting rates, speeding up bond-buying next week

* Pain of May's Bund sell-off fades as short-term rates collapse

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, March 1 Negative German 10-year borrowing costs are back on the agenda less than a year after one of the sharpest sell-offs in Bunds prompted analysts and investors to dismiss another test of the zero level.

German Bund yields, the euro zone benchmark, hit a 10-month low of about 0.10 percent on Monday, before edging up on Tuesday to 0.13 percent in a move market watchers said was a correction rather than a change in trend. Last April's record low of 0.05 percent remains in sight.

The downward pressure came after euro zone inflation turned negative again this month, which sent the market's long-term inflation expectations to record lows around 1.36 percent. That is far short of the European Central Bank's inflation target of just below 2 percent.

The ECB is expected to cut its deposit rate by at least another 10 basis points to minus 0.40 percent next week and ramp up its bond-buying scheme.

The stimulus would come on top of monetary policy easing elsewhere as global growth concerns mount, including Monday's cut in the reserve requirement ratio for Chinese banks, which prompted gains in Asian shares.

"The 10-year is going to test negativity," Natixis fixed income strategist Cyril Regnat said. "Today we have a small correction but the market will keep front-running the ECB."

Negative benchmark yields are no longer taboo. Japanese 10-year yields are minus 0.06 percent and Swiss yields minus 0.50 percent.

But last April's failure to break below zero snowballed into a sell-off that took Bund yields to above 1 percent in a matter of weeks and caused double-digit losses for many investors.

If in the future the ECB disappoints the market, yields could rise to reflect that. If the ECB manages to lift long-term inflation expectations, yields should also rise to discount a future erosion in the real value of their ultra-low coupons.

"The real question is ... whether there would be a short-term dip into negative territory, which to me is something absolutely possible, or whether we are talking about yields remaining in negative territory on a stable basis," UniCredit rate strategist Luca Cazzulani said.

"When policy is perceived as useful to push up inflation expectations we will have the long end going up again."

Swiss 10-year yields have traded below zero since September, but the deposit rate there can be as low as minus 0.75 percent, whereas markets are pricing in an ECB deposit rate of around minus 0.5 percent at the end of this year.

A MATTER OF TIME

Cazzulani said "the single most important argument" for negative yields in the near term was the difference between 10-year Bund yields and short-term lending rates that are sensitive to moves in the ECB's deposit rate.

The Bund premium over one-month bank-to-bank Eonia lending rates is 44 basis points, compared with 16 basis points in April. In 2008, after Lehman Brothers collapsed, the spread was negative.

If the spread were to narrow to the April level, Bund yields could fall to minus 0.20 percent or lower.

Nine-year yields were the latest on the German curve to turn negative on Monday.

"We expect Bunds to test last year's low of 0.05 percent in the near term with a chance of briefly also trading at negative yields," Citi strategists said in a note.

