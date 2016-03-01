* Bund yields could follow Japanese and Swiss yields below
zero
* ECB seen cutting rates, speeding up bond-buying next week
* Pain of May's Bund sell-off fades as short-term rates
collapse
* Graphic of Bund/1M Eonia spreads: reut.rs/24ytypG
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, March 1 Negative German 10-year
borrowing costs are back on the agenda less than a year after
one of the sharpest sell-offs in Bunds prompted analysts and
investors to dismiss another test of the zero level.
German Bund yields, the euro zone benchmark,
hit a 10-month low of about 0.10 percent on Monday, before
edging up on Tuesday to 0.15 percent in what market watchers
said was a correction rather than a change in trend. Last
April's record low of 0.05 percent remains in sight.
The downward pressure came after euro zone inflation turned
negative again this month, which sent the market's long-term
inflation expectations to record lows around 1.36
percent. That is far short of the European Central Bank's
inflation target of just below 2 percent.
The ECB is expected to cut its deposit rate by at least
another 10 basis points to minus 0.40 percent next
week and ramp up its bond-buying scheme.
The stimulus would come on top of monetary policy easing
elsewhere as global growth concerns mount, including Monday's
cut in the reserve requirement ratio for Chinese banks, which
prompted gains in Asian shares.
"The 10-year is going to test negativity," Natixis fixed
income strategist Cyril Regnat said. "Today we have a small
correction but the market will keep front-running the ECB."
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday that euro area
inflation trends were weaker than expected and the ECB's policy
review in March would have to consider increased risks and
uncertainties.
Negative benchmark yields are already no longer taboo.
Japanese 10-year yields are around minus 0.06
percent and Swiss yields minus 0.50 percent.
ZERO THE LIMIT?
Last April's failure to break below zero snowballed into a
sell-off that took Bund yields to above 1 percent in a matter of
weeks and caused double-digit losses for many investors.
If, in the future, the ECB disappoints the market, yields
could rise to reflect that. If the ECB manages to lift long-term
inflation expectations, yields should also rise to discount a
future erosion in the real value of their ultra-low coupons.
"The real question is ... whether there would be a
short-term dip into negative territory, which to me is something
absolutely possible, or whether we are talking about yields
remaining in negative territory on a stable basis," UniCredit
rate strategist Luca Cazzulani said.
"When policy is perceived as useful to push up inflation
expectations, we will have the long end going up again."
Swiss 10-year yields have traded below zero since September,
but the Swiss deposit rate can be as low as minus 0.75 percent,
whereas markets are pricing in an ECB deposit rate of around
minus 0.5 percent at the end of this year.
Cazzulani said the single most important argument for
negative yields in the near term was the difference between
10-year Bund yields and short-term lending rates that are
sensitive to moves in the ECB's deposit rate.
The Bund premium over one-month bank-to-bank Eonia lending
rates is currently about 44 basis points, compared
with 16 basis points last April. In 2008, after Lehman Brothers
collapsed, the spread was negative.
If the spread were to narrow to the April level, Bund yields
could fall to minus 0.20 percent or lower.
Nine-year yields were the latest on the German curve to turn
negative on Monday.
"We expect Bunds to test last year's low of 0.05 percent in
the near term with a chance of briefly also trading at negative
yields," Citi strategists said in a note.
