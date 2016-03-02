(Writes through)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, March 2 Euro zone bond yields rose on
Wednesday, edging away from this week's lows, as upbeat data and
a rally in stocks lifted demand for risk assets at the expense
of safe-haven debt.
European shares chased Asian stock markets higher,
with positive economic news from Australia to the United States
boosting risk appetite.
News on Tuesday that the Institute for Supply Management's
(ISM) index of U.S. factory activity, a closely watched measure
of the American manufacturing sector, rose more than expected
last month pushed U.S. Treasury yields to near two-week highs.
The knock-on impact in European bond markets was higher
yields across the region.
But analysts cautioned against reading too much into the
moves before next week's European Central Bank meeting, which is
expected to conclude with at least a 10 basis point cut in the
deposit rate to minus 0.40 percent to boost inflation and
economic growth.
In a sign that demand for euro zone bonds remains firm,
Germany successfully sold about 3.31 billion euros of five-year
bonds with an average yield of minus 0.36 percent, a record low.
"Ahead of the ECB meeting and given the consolidation we've
seen in the bonds markets since Monday, this auction was viewed
as an opportunity to buy the dip in yields," said Commerzbank
interest rate strategist David Schnautz.
"Investors are ok with buying yields at record lows in the
primary market," he added.
Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield rose
4.5 basis points to 0.19 percent -- about 9 basis points above
10-month lows hit on Monday.
A move back towards last April's record low of 0.05 percent
has led to talk about whether Bund yields could slip into
negative territory.
In a note, analysts at Societe Generale said 10-year Bund
yields could break below 0 percent during the second quarter.
Two and five-year bond yields also
backed away from this week's record lows and were 1-2 basis
points higher.
"There is some correction in bond markets and at around 17
basis points, core euro zone bond yields still reflect some
pessimism about the economy," said Martin van Vliet, senior
rates strategist at ING. "Going into next week's ECB meeting
there will be a lid on how far yields climb."
Spanish bond yields were 1.7 basis points higher at around
1.52 percent ahead of a confidence vote in parliament on the
Socialists' proposal for a ruling coalition.
Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said his party
would oppose Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez's bid to form a
government, suggesting a parliamentary vote later in the day
will fail to break the country's political deadlock.
Analysts said upcoming supply and political uncertainty
could keep Spanish bonds on the back foot.
Spain and France are expected to issue almost 14 billion
euros worth of bonds on Thursday, said Commerzbank's Schnautz.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)