By Dhara Ranasinghe
| LONDON, June 1
LONDON, June 1 Germany's 10-year bond yield fell
on Wednesday, with demand for the safe-haven asset firm at the
start of a month filled with big risk events such as a
referendum in Britain on membership of the European Union.
Market sensitivity to Brexit talk is increasing, with German
and UK bond yields falling on Tuesday after two surveys by
polling firm ICM showed British voters moving towards voting to
leave the EU in the June 23 referendum.
"In the past week the stay camp had the lead in the polls
but that appears to have changed, so risk aversion is back,"
Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann said.
Yields on German Bunds, considered to be among the safest
assets in the world, fell a further 2 basis points on Wednesday
to 0.13 percent -- closing in on Friday's 11-day low of 0.12
percent.
Mixed U.S. economic data on Tuesday that dampened
expectations for a near-time rise in U.S. interest rates, weaker
oil prices and a generally soft tone in global stock markets all
supported euro zone debt markets.
Bond yields outside Germany were flat to 2 basis points
lower with the backdrop of risk aversion expected to help
support demand at a four billion euro sale of five-year German
bonds later in the day.
In addition to the looming British referendum, a host of
other risk events are expected to keep German Bund yields pinned
near this year's lows of just 0.075 percent.
These include Italian municipal elections this weekend, a
meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve in mid-June and a Spanish
election on June 26.
In addition, analysts say Greece remains a potential source
of market volatility. While Greece and its international lenders
last week wrapped up the bulk of reforms needed to secure
bailout cash, there are some loose ends to tie up.
To qualify for the funds, Greek lawmakers approved tax hikes
and pension reforms and freed up the sale of bad loans weighing
on banks' balance sheets. But Athens must also legislate a
series of extra actions which the left-led government resists
due to growing dissent at home.
Greece is expected to feature highly when the European
Central Bank meets on Thursday. Last week's progress in talks
has spurred talk that the ECB could restore a waiver for Greek
government bonds that could deliver cheaper funding to its
troubled banks.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Angus MacSwan)